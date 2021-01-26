Rivalry Renewed: Exclusive NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Series Returns January 30 as Defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers Visit Historic Rival Boston Celtics

Wednesday and Friday Doubleheaders Feature Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by AT&T 5G returns this Saturday, January 30, at 8:30 p.m. ET to showcase one of the most storied rivalries in sports, between the teams tied for the most NBA Championships in history—the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen returns as the voice of NBA Saturday Primetime with ESPN NBA analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Rachel Nichols. ESPN Radio commentator Marc Kestecher will provide commentary over the airwaves with analyst P.J. Carlesimo.

NBA Countdown will precede NBA Saturday Primetime at 8 p.m. on ABC, with host Maria Taylor, Celtics great and ESPN NBA analyst Paul Pierce, ESPN NBA analysts Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Nichols sat down with Anthony Davis ahead of the Lakers and Celtics matchup and her conversation will air on SportsCenter, The Jump and NBA Countdown leading up the game.

Cassidy Hubbarth will host Hoop Streams, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, alongside NBA veteran and former Boston Celtic, Kendrick Perkins. The duo will be joined by special guests leading up to the showdown. Hoop Streams begins at 8 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App.

Weeknight ESPN Doubleheaders

ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader tips off at 7:30 p.m. as the Lakers and LeBron James visit the first-place Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid on ESPN. Breen and Hall of Famer Doris Burke will provide commentary with Lisa Salters reporting.

Immediately following at 10 p.m., the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Minnesota Timberwolves and No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards. Mark Jones and Mark Jackson will call the game on ESPN.

Wednesday’s coverage begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN with SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith. The 30-minute pregame show features special guests, plus Smith’s unique analysis and insight on the league. Hoop Streams will also lead into the game starting at 7 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App, hosted by Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Treavor Scales.

There will be another ESPN NBA doubleheader on Friday, beginning with the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo visiting the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. ESPN commentator Ryan Ruocco, Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and reporter Malika Andrews will provide commentary.

The second half of ESPN’s Friday doubleheader features the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić visiting the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell. ESPN play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch will be on the call alongside Burke.

Coverage of Friday’s doubleheader will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN with NBA Countdown.

The Jump Honors Kobe Bryant

ESPN’s The Jump will televise a two-hour special on Tuesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN as host Nichols, joined by Pierce, Matt Barnes and Robert Horry, as well as other special guests, honors the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant. The show will feature star players such as Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, who will recount the first time they played against Kobe, as well as additional special content celebrating the NBA great.

The Jump will continue throughout the week at 3 p.m. hosted by Nichols with a rotating cast of analysts, reporters and guests including Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter and Zach Lowe.

New Promotional Spot Highlights “VS” Rivalries featuring Robin Thicke’s “Take Me Higher”

As an extension of ESPN’s “It’s NBA on ESPN Time” campaign heading into ABC Saturday Primetime, in-house creative agency Grande & Leonard introduced a new “VS” concept focusing on key player matchups and storylines for ESPN’s marquee NBA on ABC games. The first, featuring Diamond-selling artist Robin Thicke and his latest single “Take Me Higher,” showcases one of the most renowned rivalries in sports – Lakers vs. Celtics – by highlighting historic moments of this legendary rivalry and current stars like LeBron James and Jayson Tatum.

Additional NBA content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Jan 27 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App 10:00 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Mark Jones, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Jan 29 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Ryan Ruocco, Hubie Brown, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Dave Pasch, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Jan 30 8:30 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Rachel Nichols ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

