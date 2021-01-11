Super Bowl Champions Eli Manning, Ed Reed Join Detail Exclusively on ESPN+

Manning analyzes Alabama’s Mac Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields in two new episodes, streaming now

Reed to break down defenses in NFL Wild Card and Divisional playoff games

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Former college football and NFL superstars Eli Manning and Ed Reed are the latest Super Bowl champions to join Detail, the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant. Focusing on quarterbacks in tonight’s College Football Playoff Championship Game, Manning breaks down the semifinal performances of Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Alabama’s Mac Jones in two new episodes available now. Reed will analyze key defensive performances of NFL teams in the Wild Card and Divisional playoff rounds. Detail is produced by Granity Studios and ESPN+, and is available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

In the CFP semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Fields threw for 427 yards and a Sugar Bowl record six touchdown passes in Ohio State’s 49-28 win over Clemson, avenging the Buckeyes’ loss to the Tigers in last season’s semifinal. Fields threw four of his TD passes after taking a huge hit to his ribs that had him wincing in pain for the remainder of the game. In the other CFP semifinal, Jones help lead the No. 1-seeded Crimson Tide to a dominating victory at The Rose Bowl Game, rolling over Notre Dame 31-14. Jones threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

Video Excerpts:

Manning breaks down Fields’ execution of Ohio State’s “Oh, shucks!” play for a TD versus Clemson.

Manning shows how Alabama’s strong running game makes passing easier for Jones.

Password: promo

Manning played 16 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, winning Super Bowls XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. In both Super Bowls Manning was named MVP after leading the Giants to victories over the heavily favored New England Patriots. Manning was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl four times and holds Giants franchise records for most passing touchdowns, most passing yards and most completed passes in a career. He is the youngest son of NFL great Archie Manning and the brother of Peyton Manning, who also hosts episodes of Detail, as well as Peyton’s Places on ESPN+.

Considered one of the greatest safeties in NFL history, Reed won Super Bowl XLVII as a safety for the Baltimore Ravens and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2019. He was selected to nine NFL Pro Bowls, five NFL First Team All-Pro teams, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. Reed holds all-time NFL records for interception return yards (1,590) and post-season interceptions (9), and recorded the two longest interception returns in NFL history (106 yards in 2004, 107 yards in 2008). Reed was a two-time consensus All-American at Miami, where he serves as the Hurricanes’ Chief of Staff.

Manning and Reed join an incredible lineup of legendary athletes and coaches hosting Detail.

In addition, Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls, the historical edition of five episodes analyzing key games during the Bulls’ run to their sixth NBA Finals championship, is hosted by three important members of the team – Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and head coach Phil Jackson – along with their former Eastern Conference rival Mark Jackson.

Detail also includes NBA and college basketball episodes hosted by NBA legend Bryant, the creator of the Detail series and founder of Granity Studios, who was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year. ESPN+ and Granity Studios celebrated Bryant’s birthday last August with three special “Honoring Kobe” historical episodes hosted by Phil Jackson, Pau Gasol and Diana Taurasi breaking down classic games from Bryant’s NBA career.

All 90+ episodes of Detail are available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 11.5 million subscribers.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

About Granity Studios

Formed by the late Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios is a multi-media original content company Bryant founded to enable young athletes to maximize their full potential through creative storytelling. Projects include the Bryant-created, critically-acclaimed Showtime-distributed documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse, the 2018 Academy Award and Annie Award winning animated short Dear Basketball, the top-rated podcast in kids and family, called The Punies, and the groundbreaking television series DETAIL which currently airs on ESPN+. For more information about Granity Studios and/or its upcoming slate, please visit www.granitystudios.com.

###