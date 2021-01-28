Video: Top Celebrity Guest Moments from Stephen A.’s World on ESPN+

Stephen A. Smith, along with ESPN+ and Smith’s production company Mr. SAS Productions, debuted Stephen A.’s World on Jan. 11, exclusively on the industry-leading sports streaming service. Smith, the show’s host and executive producer, has already been joined by a who’s-who of the most influential figures in sports, entertainment and beyond, providing their unique insight and perspective on a variety of timely topics across sports, pop culture and more.

Upcoming special guests include, Fat Joe (Feb. 1), Michael Ealy (Feb. 2), Deion Sanders (Feb. 4) and Michael Irvin (Feb. 5).

“Stephen A’s World is off to an impressive start,” said senior vice president, production, David Roberts. “To no one’s surprise, Stephen A. has been able to attract a lineup of industry-leading, all-star guests that have produced can’t-miss conversations in every episode. All of this underscores his commitment to further differentiating his impact no matter the platform”

Watch some of the celebrity guest highlights from the show so far. (Click image to watch)

New 30-minute episodes are available every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Catch up on all the episodes now with every A-list guest and can’t-miss moment on demand at plus.espn.com.

Stephen A’s World Guests

Date Guest(s) Link Jan. 11 Snoop Dogg, Steve Harvey Watch Jan. 12 Jamie Foxx Watch Jan. 14 Eric Braeden, Maurice Benard Watch Jan. 15 Charles Barkley Watch Jan. 18 Matthew McConaughey Watch Jan. 19 Ice Cube Watch Jan. 21 Chris Rock, Conor McGregor Watch Jan. 22 Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Troy Aikman Watch Jan. 25 Anthony Mackie, Ryan Garcia Watch Jan. 26 Shaquille O’Neal Watch

About Mr. SAS Inc. Productions:

Mr. SAS Inc. was founded by Stephen A. Smith. Mr. SAS Inc. is focused on developing game shows, talk shows, sitcoms, unscripted, scripted movies, and documentaries. Mr. SAS Inc. produces shows like ESPN+’s “Stephen A’s World.” A show that resonates with strong storytelling, celebrity guests, and original content to bring audiences entertaining, inspiring, and unique programming. Mr. SAS Inc. is co-producing “HBCU=Black Excellence,” a multi-part series using archival footage, photographs, news clips, and interviews about the most significant figures in the history of HBCUs. From athletes to historians, celebrities to politicians, entertainers, and other prominent influencers, they’ll all come together to tell the true HBCU story. HBCU’s significant impact on American society and culture, and how its relevance continues to grow today.

About ESPN+:

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 11.5 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

