X Games Aspen 2021 Schedule Available Now at XGames.com

X Games

X Games Aspen 2021 Schedule Available Now at XGames.com

Photo of Olivia Wilson Olivia Wilson Follow on Twitter 19 hours ago

WHAT:             The tune-in schedule for the 20th consecutive X Games Aspen at Buttermilk Mountain is now available at XGames.com. After most major sporting events were put on hold following X Games Norway 2020, athletes will return to the world’s premier action sports competition from January 29-31, televised with live coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and X Games digital channels. The world’s best will battle it out for a podium spot in Ski and Snowboard competitions.

DATE/TIME (ET) NETWORK COMPETITIONS
Friday, January 29
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. @XGames Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

 
4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. @XGames Women’s Ski Big Air

 
8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. @XGames Snowboard Knuckle Huck

 
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. @XGames Women’s Ski SuperPipe

 
10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s Ski SuperPipe

Snowboard Knuckle Huck (Encore)

 
Saturday, January 30
1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Women’s Ski Slopestyle

Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Women’s Snowboard Big Air

Women’s Ski Big Air (Encore)

 
8 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. @XGames Men’s Ski Big Air

 
10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe

Men’s Ski Big Air (Encore)

 
Sunday, January 31
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ABC Men’s Ski Slopestyle

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Encore)

 
8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe

Men’s Snowboard Big Air

Ski Knuckle Huck

All competitions will also be available on the ESPN App. Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, X Games Aspen 2021 will be a spectator-free event. The full X Games Aspen 2021 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on xgames.com.

WHEN:             January 29-31, 2021

WHERE:          Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass

HOW:               Due to COVID-19 event safety protocols, at this time there are no plans for onsite media at X Games Aspen 2021. Information regarding a virtual media hub will be forthcoming.

-30-

Contact:         

Danny Chi                    ESPN, 213-405-4400, [email protected]

Grace Coryell                ESPN, 213-405-4402, [email protected]

Olivia Wilson                 ESPN, 213-405-4145, [email protected]

Tags
Photo of Olivia Wilson

Olivia Wilson

Based out of Austin, Texas, Olivia Wilson is a senior publicist focusing on X Games as well as ESPN's Esports, Corporate Citizenship, Marketing & Music initiatives. Prior to joining the ESPN Communications team, Wilson worked at a hospitality PR agency in Austin and graduated from Florida State University in 2014.
Back to top button
Close