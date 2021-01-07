X Games Aspen 2021 Schedule Available Now at XGames.com
WHAT: The tune-in schedule for the 20th consecutive X Games Aspen at Buttermilk Mountain is now available at XGames.com. After most major sporting events were put on hold following X Games Norway 2020, athletes will return to the world’s premier action sports competition from January 29-31, televised with live coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and X Games digital channels. The world’s best will battle it out for a podium spot in Ski and Snowboard competitions.
|DATE/TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|COMPETITIONS
|Friday, January 29
|2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|@XGames
|Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle
|4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
|@XGames
|Women’s Ski Big Air
|8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|@XGames
|Snowboard Knuckle Huck
|9 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|@XGames
|Women’s Ski SuperPipe
|10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Ski SuperPipe
Snowboard Knuckle Huck (Encore)
|Saturday, January 30
|1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ABC
|Women’s Ski Slopestyle
Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle
Women’s Snowboard Big Air
Women’s Ski Big Air (Encore)
|8 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
|@XGames
|Men’s Ski Big Air
|10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe
Men’s Ski Big Air (Encore)
|Sunday, January 31
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|ABC
|Men’s Ski Slopestyle
Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Encore)
|8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe
Men’s Snowboard Big Air
Ski Knuckle Huck
All competitions will also be available on the ESPN App. Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, X Games Aspen 2021 will be a spectator-free event. The full X Games Aspen 2021 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on xgames.com.
WHEN: January 29-31, 2021
WHERE: Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass
HOW: Due to COVID-19 event safety protocols, at this time there are no plans for onsite media at X Games Aspen 2021. Information regarding a virtual media hub will be forthcoming.
-30-
Contact:
Danny Chi ESPN, 213-405-4400, [email protected]
Grace Coryell ESPN, 213-405-4402, [email protected]
Olivia Wilson ESPN, 213-405-4145, [email protected]