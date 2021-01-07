X Games Aspen 2021 Schedule Available Now at XGames.com

WHAT: The tune-in schedule for the 20th consecutive X Games Aspen at Buttermilk Mountain is now available at XGames.com. After most major sporting events were put on hold following X Games Norway 2020, athletes will return to the world’s premier action sports competition from January 29-31, televised with live coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and X Games digital channels. The world’s best will battle it out for a podium spot in Ski and Snowboard competitions.

DATE/TIME (ET) NETWORK COMPETITIONS Friday, January 29 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. @XGames Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. @XGames Women’s Ski Big Air 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. @XGames Snowboard Knuckle Huck 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. @XGames Women’s Ski SuperPipe 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s Ski SuperPipe Snowboard Knuckle Huck (Encore) Saturday, January 30 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Women’s Ski Slopestyle Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Women’s Snowboard Big Air Women’s Ski Big Air (Encore) 8 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. @XGames Men’s Ski Big Air 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe Men’s Ski Big Air (Encore) Sunday, January 31 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ABC Men’s Ski Slopestyle Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Encore) 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe Men’s Snowboard Big Air Ski Knuckle Huck

All competitions will also be available on the ESPN App. Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, X Games Aspen 2021 will be a spectator-free event. The full X Games Aspen 2021 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on xgames.com.

WHEN: January 29-31, 2021

WHERE: Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass

HOW: Due to COVID-19 event safety protocols, at this time there are no plans for onsite media at X Games Aspen 2021. Information regarding a virtual media hub will be forthcoming.

-30-

Contact:

Danny Chi ESPN, 213-405-4400, [email protected]

Grace Coryell ESPN, 213-405-4402, [email protected]

Olivia Wilson ESPN, 213-405-4145, [email protected]