Back to the Bay: Kevin Durant Returns to the Bay Area as the Brooklyn Nets Visit the Golden State Warriors on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC

Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić Appear on ESPN Three Times This Week

The new-look Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant visit Durant’s former team, the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, this Saturday, February 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by AT&T 5G.

Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen will call the game with ESPN NBA analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Rachel Nichols. Marc Kestecher will describe the action over the airwaves with analyst Jon Barry on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 8 p.m.

NBA Countdown will precede NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC at 8 p.m., with host Maria Taylor, ESPN NBA analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nichols interviewed James Harden, who joined the Nets as part of a blockbuster trade in January. The conversation will air on The Jump, SportsCenter and more this week approaching NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC.

Hoop Streams PRIMETIME, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will lead up to tipoff beginning at 8 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App. Host Cassidy Hubbarth and ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins will preview the game, plus welcome special guests.

Valentine’s Day Doubleheader

ESPN added an additional NBA doubleheader to its schedule this Sunday, February 14, Valentine’s Day. The Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić host the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard at 7:30 p.m., with Ryan Ruocco and Hall of Famer Hubie Brown on the call.

The night continues with a Western Conference Finals rematch as the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James visit the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić at 10 p.m. on ESPN. Breen and ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson will provide commentary.

Superstars on ESPN Weeknight Doubleheaders

The Mavericks and Dončić headline Wednesday night’s ESPN doubleheader as they host the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Jones will call the game alongside Hall of Famer Doris Burke, with Hubbarth reporting. The telecast will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the Dallas area.

Ahead of the game on ESPN.com, ESPN Senior Writer Jackie MacMullan details her conversations with Trae Young, his parents, his teammates and coaches from across his playing career including the Hawks, Young’s Norman North high school and the University of Oklahoma, expounding on how Young plays with a chip on his shoulder.

Next at 10 p.m., the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo visit the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker. Dave Pasch will be on the call with Van Gundy on ESPN.

The Mavericks also lead ESPN’s Friday doubleheader as they host the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson at 7:30 p.m. Jones, Burke and Hubbarth return to provide commentary. The evening concludes with the Lakers hosting the Memphis Grizzlies and Rookie of the Year Ja Morant at 10 p.m. Ruocco and Jefferson will provide commentary.

Thursday on ESPN Radio, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler visit the Houston Rockets and John Wall. Kestecher and Barry will describe the game action, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Rachel Nichols with a rotating cast of analysts, reporters and guests including Perkins, Pierce, Jefferson, MacMullan, Jorge Sedano, Robert Horry, Matt Barnes, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe and Malika Andrews. NBA Champion Harrison Barnes will join the show on Wednesday to discuss his initiative to open one million savings accounts for Black and Brown children.

Additional NBA content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Feb 10 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks* Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Feb 11 7 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ESPN Radio Fri, Feb12 7:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Feb 13 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Rachel Nichols ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sun, Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Ryan Ruocco, Hubie Brown ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local markets.

