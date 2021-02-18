Berchelt vs. Valdez: Mexican Warriors Collide Live on ESPN and ESPN+

Live Coverage Begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Live Weigh-in Coverage, Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

This Saturday, Feb. 20, Top Rank on ESPN will be home to an all-Mexican championship clash when two of the sport’s most decorated action heroes – WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt (38-1, 34 KOs) and former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez (28-0, 22 KOs) clash in the highly anticipated showdown live from the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with undercard action on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish). Main event coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish).

Berchelt vs. Valdez will re-air on ESPN Deportes, Sunday, Feb 21 at 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PST and 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

The co-main will feature a 10-round junior lightweight bout featuring rising 20-year-old Gabriel Flores Jr. against former world champion Andrew Cancio. Elsewhere on the card, Brazilian middleweight contender Esquiva Falcao will take on two-time world title challenger Artur Akavov and in a junior welterweight special feature scheduled for eight or six rounds, knockout wizard Elvis Rodriguez will face Argentine veteran Luis Alberto Veron.

Fight week and fight night programming will feature ESPN’s boxing commentary team, including veteran broadcaster Joe Tessitore for ringside commentary, alongside 2021 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, former two-division world champion and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward, and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley on the analysis. The onsite location desk team will feature ESPN’s boxing reporter Bernardo Osuna and ESPN’s boxing insider Mark Kriegel.

Fight week coverage includes:

SportsCenter (Fri-Sat.) : Bernardo Osuna to host segments for ESPN’s flagship news and information program from Las Vegas

: Bernardo Osuna to host segments for ESPN’s flagship news and information program from Las Vegas LIVE – Berchelt vs. Valdez Final Press Conference : Thurs at 3 p.m. ET on the ESPN App and YouTube.com/ESPN

: Thurs at 3 p.m. ET on the ESPN App and YouTube.com/ESPN LIVE – Berchelt vs. Valdez Official Weigh-In : Fri at 5 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and streaming live on the ESPN App

: Fri at 5 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and streaming live on the ESPN App Max on Boxing (Fri at 5:30 p.m., ESPN2): ESPN’s boxing series, hosted by Max Kellerman, will air immediately following the weigh-in and include interviews with Berchelt and Valdez.

(Fri at 5:30 p.m., ESPN2): ESPN’s boxing series, hosted by Max Kellerman, will air immediately following the weigh-in and include interviews with Berchelt and Valdez. ESPN’s marketing creative features music from the track, “Coming For Blood” by Slick Naim featuring Break Out the Crazy.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Berchelt vs. Valdez : a two-part, behind-the-scenes look at the fighters’ camps, streaming on demand now on the ESPN App (Part 1, Part 2)

: a two-part, behind-the-scenes look at the fighters’ camps, streaming on demand now on the ESPN App (Part 1, Part 2) Real Time: Berchelt vs. Valdez: all-access social media series follows the fighters throughout fight week, with new episodes posted daily

ESPN.com

Berchelt-Valdez Expert Picks:

Thursday: 12 Rounds: Berchelt-Valdez breakdown by Andre Ward

Friday: The heart of a fighter: Mark Kriegel on Valdez-Berchelt

Saturday: Ringside Seat – Everything you need to know about Berchelt-Valdez

ESPNDeportes.com will feature pre-and-post fight features, videos, daily reports, stats, as well as real-time fight score and analysis.

Top Rank on ESPN (All times Eastern)

Date Time Event Platform Thurs. Feb 18 3:00 p.m. Berchelt vs. Valdez Final Press Conference ESPN App, ESPN’s YouTube Channel Fri, Feb 19 5:00 p.m. Berchelt vs. Valdez Official Weigh-In: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App 5:30 p.m. Max on Boxing ESPN2 Sat., Feb 20 6:30 p.m. Top Rank on ESPN: Berchelt vs. Valdez Undercards (Live) ESPN+ 10:00 p.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Berchelt vs. Valdez (Live) ESPN, ESPN App (in Spanish) Su., Feb 21 1:00 a.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Berchelt vs. Valdez (Re-Air) ESPN Deportes 6:00 p.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Berchelt vs. Valdez (Re-Air) ESPN Deportes

10:00 PM Main Miguel Berchelt (C) vs. Oscar Valdez WBC Junior Lightweight Co-Feature Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Jayson Velez 6:30 PM Feature Esquiva Falcao vs. Artur Akavov Undercard Luis Alberto Veron vs. Elvis Rodriguez Undercard Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez Undercard Xander Zayas vs. James Martin Undercard Waldo Cortes vs. Sonny Conto Undercard Javier Martinez vs. Billy Wagner Undercard Uriel Villanueva vs. Omar Rosario

###