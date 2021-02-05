ESPN Adds NBA Doubleheader on February 14 to its 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule

ESPN today announced it has added an NBA doubleheader to its programming schedule on Sunday, February 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić host the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard. It will mark ESPN’s third Mavericks telecast in a week, including matchups against the Atlanta Hawks on February 10 and against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 12. Both games will also air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

In the second half of ESPN’s NBA doubleheader on February 14, the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will visit the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić at 10 p.m. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN and ABC’s NBA schedule continues tonight, February 5 and tomorrow, February 6. For more information, please visit ESPN Press Room for the schedule and coverage details.

