ESPN Cover Story: Devin Booker Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker debuted today

To anyone who wasn’t paying attention to the Phoenix Suns the last five years and didn’t know he already has a 70-point game on his resume, a case could be made that The Bubble was the venue of Devin Booker’s Coming Out Party. But since an encounter with his idol Kobe Bryant at the end of his rookie season and Bryant’s last, DBook has been consistently performing at a level many of his contemporaries can only hope to achieve, becoming not only the youngest player in NBA history to score more than 60 points in a game when he put 70 on the Celtics, but also the youngest player ever to have back-to-back 50-point games.

For this ESPN Cover Story, reporter Michael Wilbon spoke with the Suns guard about his obsessive work ethic, his budding partnership with Chris Paul, and a conversation with Kobe Bryant that literally left a mark.

ESPN Cover Story: Devin Booker

Watch ESPN Cover Story: Devin Booker here.

ESPN Cover Story: Devin Booker

ESPN Cover Story

