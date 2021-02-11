ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Added on February 19

ESPN today announced an update to its NBA doubleheader for Friday, February 19. The Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers game will now start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ryan Ruocco will provide commentary with analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

Additionally, ESPN has added the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell vs. LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard game telecast to its schedule at 10 p.m. It replaces the previously announced Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets game. Dave Pasch will provide commentary with analyst and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown.

NBA Countdown will precede the February 19 doubleheader at 7 p.m. Maria Taylor hosts the show with analysts Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, Paul Pierce and reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Earlier this week, ESPN announced a Valentine’s Day doubleheader on Sunday, February 14. For more information, visit ESPN Press Room.

