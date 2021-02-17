Full Court Press: 2020 NBA Finals Rematch on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC as NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James Face Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler

Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers in Action Twice This Week

The Saturday, February 20 edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by AT&T 5G features a 2020 NBA Finals rematch as the NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen will call the game with ESPN NBA analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Rachel Nichols, with officiating expert Steve Javie also joining the telecast. Marc Kestecher will describe the action over the airwaves with analyst Jon Barry on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 8 p.m.

NBA Countdown will precede NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC at 8 p.m., with host Maria Taylor, ESPN NBA analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hoop Streams PRIMETIME, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will lead up to tipoff with host Cassidy Hubbarth and ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins previewing the game and welcoming special guests starting at 8 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App.

ABC Sunday Showcase Returns

The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the return of the ABC Sunday Showcase series. Mark Jones will provide commentary with Hall-of Famer Doris Burke and Javie, with Lisa Salters reporting. Sean Kelley and ESPN NBA analyst PJ Carlesimo will call the game on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 3 p.m.

Sunday’s action continues with the Brooklyn Nets and James Harden visiting the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard on ESPN at 8 p.m. Breen will call the game with Van Gundy and Jackson. NBA Countdown will also lead into Sunday evening’s game starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Weeknight Doubleheaders

Wednesday night’s ESPN NBA doubleheader begins with the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid hosting the Houston Rockets and John Wall at 7:30 p.m., as Ruocco, Burke and Hubbarth provide commentary. Next, the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Heat at 10 p.m. on ESPN with Mark Jones Jackson on the call.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith will open pregame coverage on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, featuring special guests and Smith’s unique analysis and insight on the league. Hoop Streams will also lead into the game starting at 7 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App, hosted by Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Treavor Scales.

The 76ers appear on ESPN again Friday night as they host the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine at 7:30 p.m. Ruocco, ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson and Hubbarth will provide commentary. The game telecast is exclusive to ESPN in the Chicago market. The night continues with the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell visiting the Clippers at 10 p.m. Dave Pasch will be on the call with Hall of Famer Hubie Brown on ESPN.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Rachel Nichols with a rotating cast of analysts, reporters and guests including Perkins, Pierce, Jefferson, Vince Carter, David Fizdale, Zach Lowe, Brian Windhorst and Eric Woodyard.

Additional NBA content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Feb 17 7:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors Mark Jones, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Feb 19 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Feb 20 8:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Steve Javie, Rachel Nichols ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sun, Feb. 21 3:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Steve Javie, Lisa Salters ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, PJ Carlesimo ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio 8 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App

