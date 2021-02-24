Full Court Press: Brooklyn Nets and James Harden Host Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC February 24

NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James Host Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry Sunday in at 8 p.m. on ESPN

The Brooklyn Nets and James Harden Host Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by AT&T 5G this Saturday, February 24, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen will call the game with ESPN NBA analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Rachel Nichols, with officiating expert Steve Javie also joining the telecast. Marc Kestecher will describe the action over the airwaves with analyst Jon Barry on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 8 p.m.

NBA Countdown will lead into NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Maria Taylor will host, with ESPN NBA analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. This week, Nichols will interview Nets head coach Steve Nash. Their conversation will air across platforms leading into the game.

Hoop Streams PRIMETIME, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will stream on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App starting at 8 p.m. Cassidy Hubbarth will host with ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, providing previews of the game and welcoming special guests.

ABC Sunday Showcase

ABC Sunday Showcase tips off at 3:30 p.m., featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hosting the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. Mark Jones will provide commentary with Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke, reporter Lisa Salters and Javie. Kestecher and Barry return to call the game on ESPN Radio, starting at 3 p.m. NBA Countdown will lead into the game on ABC beginning at 3 p.m.

The NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry Sunday evening at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Dave Pasch and ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson will be on the call. NBA Countdown will lead into the game beginning at 7 p.m.

Weeknight Doubleheaders

Wednesday night’s ESPN NBA doubleheader tips off at 7:30 p.m. with the Warriors visiting the Indiana Pacers and Malcolm Brogdon. Breen and Hall of Famer Hubie Brown will call the game with Jorge Sedano reporting.

At 10 p.m., the first place Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell host the Lakers with Pasch and Jackson on the call. Before the game on ESPN.com, ESPN NBA writer Tim MacMahon polls league insiders, who analyze how the Jazz could forge a path to beat the two Los Angeles teams, stay atop the Western Conference and compete for a title.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith will open pregame coverage on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, featuring special guests and Smith’s unique analysis and insight on the league. Hoop Streams will also lead into the game starting at 7 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App, hosted by Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Treavor Scales.

Coverage of Friday’s doubleheader begins at 7 p.m. with NBA Countdown. Game action tips off at 7:30 p.m. as the Pacers visit the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum. Ryan Ruocco will provide commentary with Burke and Hubbarth. Next, the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard will face the Lakers at 10 p.m. with Pasch and Jefferson on the call.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Nichols with a rotating cast of high-profile analysts and reporters including Pierce, Jefferson, Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst, Chiney Ogwumike, Matt Barnes, Jackie MacMullan, David Fizdale, Ramona Shelburne, Zach Lowe and Malika Andrews.

Special guests on The Jump include Jalen Green, star of the new G League Ignite team of NBA prospects, who will join the show on Tuesday. Wednesday, Nichols will host The Jump: Schedule Release Show, unveiling the game slate for the second half of the NBA season.

Additional NBA content, including this week’s power rankings, is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Feb 24 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers Mike Breen, Hubie Brown, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Feb 26 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Dave Pasch, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Feb 27 8:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sun, Feb. 28 3:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Steve Javie, Lisa Salters ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio 8 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Dave Pasch, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App

-30-