It’s Time for Baseball: ESPN to Nationally Televise 2021 MLB Spring Training Games Starting March 2

ESPN today announced its 2021 Major League Baseball Spring Training schedule for March. Eight MLB Clubs will appear during the four-game slate, including the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays. All ESPN MLB game telecasts are available to stream live on the ESPN App.

The action begins on Tuesday, March 2, at 1 p.m. ET as the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts host the reigning American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena from JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. Karl Ravech and analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian will provide commentary.

The schedule continues on Wednesday, March 3, at 3 p.m. when the Chicago Cubs and Javier Báez host the Seattle Mariners and Kyle Seager from Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Jason Benetti will call the action with analyst Jessica Mendoza.

On Thursday, March 4, at 1 p.m., the New York Mets and newly acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor host the Washington Nationals and Juan Soto from Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The trio of Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will call the game. The two Clubs will also square off as part of ESPN’s exclusive MLB Opening Night coverage on Thursday, April 1. More details are below.

ESPN’s Spring Training schedule concludes on Friday, March 5, at 3 p.m. as the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts visit the Kansas City Royals and new acquisition Andrew Benintendi at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz. Dave Flemming will handle the play-by-play with analyst Mendoza.

Additionally, all four games are available to stream in Spanish on the ESPN App, while the March 5 game will also air on ESPN Deportes.

Date Time (ET) Game Platform(s) Commentators Tue, Mar. 2 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN App Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian Wed, Mar. 3 3 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs ESPN, ESPN App Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza Thu, Mar. 4 1 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets ESPN, ESPN App Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian Fri, Mar. 5 3 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza

ESPN’s exclusive 2021 MLB regular season coverage begins with the national telecast of Opening Night on Thursday, April 1, as the Washington Nationals and Max Scherzer host the New York Mets and Jacob deGrom at 7 p.m. The first Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell telecast of 2021 is April 4, at a special start time of 8:30 p.m. when the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout host the Chicago White Sox and reigning American League M.V.P. José Abreu. ESPN’s season-opening coverage will include 11 game telecasts in the first six days.

Honoring Pedro Gomez, colleague and friend

ESPN is mourning the sudden loss of colleague and friend Pedro Gomez. The longtime ESPN reporter passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 7, at the age of 58. Pedro was a pillar of ESPN’s Major League Baseball coverage since he joined in 2003. In total, he covered 25 World Series during his outstanding career. Pedro’s colleagues and peers have been offering their condolences and expressing their admiration for the late, great journalist. Rest in peace, Pedro.

Latest ESPN MLB news:

-30-