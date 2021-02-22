Lax is Back: ESPN Networks Set to Air Nearly 120 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Games This Season

ESPN will offer nearly 120 regular season college lacrosse games across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX this season. ESPNU will air 15 matchups, with ACCN televising more than 20 games (previously announced schedule here). Additionally, more than 80 games will be available on ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX via the ESPN App.

A number of conference championships will also air on ESPNU, with dates and times to be announced at a later date.

Commentators

Anish Shroff and Chris Cotter will handle play-by-play duties throughout the season.

Men’s analysis will be provided by:

Quint Kessenich –Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie when he played for Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder

–Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie when he played for Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder Paul Carcaterra – All-American and national champion with the Syracuse Orangemen; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games

– All-American and national champion with the Syracuse Orangemen; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games Myles Jones – Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League

– Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League Matt Ward – Won the Tewaaraton Award for most outstanding player in 2006 after winning a national championship with Virginia; a year later, won Rookie of the Year in the MLL playing for the Washington Bayhawks

Weekly schedules and commentators will be available here throughout the season.

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

Championship Drive

ESPN will be providing complete coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship, beginning with the 2021 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Special on Sunday, May 9 (9 p.m., ESPNU). Each round will air on ESPNU, culminating with championship weekend from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on May 29-31 on ESPN2.

Men’s Lacrosse Schedule

*Please note: A number of Big Ten and Johns Hopkins matchups will be added once the conference/school determines the remainder of their schedule.

Date Time Matchup Network Sat, Feb. 27 4 p.m. Robert Morris at No. 7 Notre Dame ACCN 6 p.m. No. 3 Virginia at No. 4 Syracuse ACCN Wed, Mar 3 4 p.m. No. 15 High Point at No. 3 Virginia ACCN Sun, Mar 7 Noon No. 15 High Point at No. 1 Duke ACCN Thu, Mar 11 7 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina at No. 3 Virginia ACCN Fri, Mar 12 1 p.m. No. 20 Stony Brook at No. 4 Syracuse ACCN Sat, Mar 13 Noon No. 6 Penn State at No. 19 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Sun, Mar 14 4 p.m. Michigan at No. 8 Ohio State ESPNU Wed, Mar 17 4 p.m. Marquette at No. 7 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, Mar 20 Noon Hofstra at No. 4 Syracuse ACCN 1 p.m. No. 17 Rutgers at No. 19 Johns Hopkins ESPN3^ Thu, Mar 25 7 p.m. No. 4 Syracuse at No. 1 Duke ACCN Sat, Mar 27 Noon No. 3 Virginia at No. 7 Notre Dame ESPNU Sun, Mar 28 Noon TBD ESPNU 2 p.m. TBD ESPNU Thu, Apr 1 7 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke ACCN Sat, Apr 3 Noon No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 4 Syracuse ESPNU Sun, Apr 4 Noon TBD ESPNU Thu, Apr 8 5 p.m. Albany at No. 4 Syracuse ACCN Sat, Apr 10 Noon No. 1 Duke at No. 7 Notre Dame ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 3 Virginia at No. 2 North Carolina ESPNU Thu, Apr 15 7 p.m. No. 1 Duke at No. 3 Virginia ACCN Sat, Apr 17 Noon Utah at No. 3 Virginia ESPNU Sat, Apr 17 3 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina at No. 4 Syracuse ACCN Thu, Apr 22 7 p.m. No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 1 Duke ACCN Sat, Apr 24 Noon No. 4 Syracuse at No. 3 Virginia ESPNU 2 p.m. TBD ESPNU 4 p.m. TBD ESPNU Sun, Apr 25 Noon TBD ESPNU Sun, Apr 25 2 p.m. No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 2 North Carolina ACCN Sat, May 1 Noon No. 4 Syracuse at No. 7 Notre Dame ESPNU Sun, May 2 4 p.m. No. 1 Duke at No. 2 North Carolina ACCN Sat, May 8 Noon Utah at Syracuse ACCN

^- will air on ESPNU on Sunday, March 21, at 8 a.m.

**Previously aired on ESPNU: Denver-North Carolina (Feb. 7), and Ohio State-Johns Hopkins

-30-