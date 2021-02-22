Lax is Back: ESPN Networks Set to Air Nearly 120 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Games This Season
All Johns Hopkins Home Games to Air on ESPNU
ESPN will offer nearly 120 regular season college lacrosse games across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX this season. ESPNU will air 15 matchups, with ACCN televising more than 20 games (previously announced schedule here). Additionally, more than 80 games will be available on ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX via the ESPN App.
A number of conference championships will also air on ESPNU, with dates and times to be announced at a later date.
Commentators
Anish Shroff and Chris Cotter will handle play-by-play duties throughout the season.
Men’s analysis will be provided by:
- Quint Kessenich –Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie when he played for Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder
- Paul Carcaterra – All-American and national champion with the Syracuse Orangemen; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games
- Myles Jones – Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League
- Matt Ward – Won the Tewaaraton Award for most outstanding player in 2006 after winning a national championship with Virginia; a year later, won Rookie of the Year in the MLL playing for the Washington Bayhawks
Weekly schedules and commentators will be available here throughout the season.
Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.
Championship Drive
ESPN will be providing complete coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship, beginning with the 2021 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Special on Sunday, May 9 (9 p.m., ESPNU). Each round will air on ESPNU, culminating with championship weekend from Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on May 29-31 on ESPN2.
Men’s Lacrosse Schedule
*Please note: A number of Big Ten and Johns Hopkins matchups will be added once the conference/school determines the remainder of their schedule.
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, Feb. 27
|4 p.m.
|Robert Morris at No. 7 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Virginia at No. 4 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Wed, Mar 3
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 High Point at No. 3 Virginia
|ACCN
|Sun, Mar 7
|Noon
|No. 15 High Point at No. 1 Duke
|ACCN
|Thu, Mar 11
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 North Carolina at No. 3 Virginia
|ACCN
|Fri, Mar 12
|1 p.m.
|No. 20 Stony Brook at No. 4 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sat, Mar 13
|Noon
|No. 6 Penn State at No. 19 Johns Hopkins
|ESPNU
|Sun, Mar 14
|4 p.m.
|Michigan at No. 8 Ohio State
|ESPNU
|Wed, Mar 17
|4 p.m.
|Marquette at No. 7 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sat, Mar 20
|Noon
|Hofstra at No. 4 Syracuse
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 17 Rutgers at No. 19 Johns Hopkins
|ESPN3^
|Thu, Mar 25
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Syracuse at No. 1 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, Mar 27
|Noon
|No. 3 Virginia at No. 7 Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|Sun, Mar 28
|Noon
|TBD
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|TBD
|ESPNU
|Thu, Apr 1
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 North Carolina at No. 1 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, Apr 3
|Noon
|No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 4 Syracuse
|ESPNU
|Sun, Apr 4
|Noon
|TBD
|ESPNU
|Thu, Apr 8
|5 p.m.
|Albany at No. 4 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sat, Apr 10
|Noon
|No. 1 Duke at No. 7 Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 3 Virginia at No. 2 North Carolina
|ESPNU
|Thu, Apr 15
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Duke at No. 3 Virginia
|ACCN
|Sat, Apr 17
|Noon
|Utah at No. 3 Virginia
|ESPNU
|Sat, Apr 17
|3 p.m.
|No. 2 North Carolina at No. 4 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Thu, Apr 22
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 1 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, Apr 24
|Noon
|No. 4 Syracuse at No. 3 Virginia
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|TBD
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|TBD
|ESPNU
|Sun, Apr 25
|Noon
|TBD
|ESPNU
|Sun, Apr 25
|2 p.m.
|No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 2 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sat, May 1
|Noon
|No. 4 Syracuse at No. 7 Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 2
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Duke at No. 2 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sat, May 8
|Noon
|Utah at Syracuse
|ACCN
^- will air on ESPNU on Sunday, March 21, at 8 a.m.
**Previously aired on ESPNU: Denver-North Carolina (Feb. 7), and Ohio State-Johns Hopkins
-30-