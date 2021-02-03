Second Annual “SuperHole” Slated for ESPN2 this Friday, Featuring DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, Doug Flutie and Rashad Jennings Paired with American Cornhole League Pros

Second Year of Football-Themed Cornhole Event to Air Live on ESPN2

Alabama Teammates & 2021 CFP National Champions Smith and Jones Go Head-to-Head

The return of the American Cornhole League’s (ACL) “SuperHole” is set for Friday, Feb. 5 at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse and Conference Center in Winter Haven, Fla., following its debut in 2020, where Sam Darnold defeated Daniel Jones in a battle of the Big Apple QBs. The competition will air live starting at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and will anchor ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 ACL Kickoff Battle from February 5-7, the first National of the 2021 Johnsonville Cornhole Championships.

To kick off the competition, the ACL will pair four top ACL pros alongside four top football personalities, led by former Alabama teammates DeVonta Smith, who will be paired with ACL Pro Matt Sorrells, and Mac Jones, who will compete with ACL Pro Devon Harbaugh. Additionally, pro football legends Doug Flutie and Rashad Jennings will participate, partnering with ACL Pros Matt Guy and Cody Henderson, respectively.

The weekend will feature an array of competition, including Pro Singles, Pro Doubles, Pro Women’s Doubles, Pro Crew Cup Shootout and ACL Pro Blind draw. Fans can tune in across ESPN platforms, with the full schedule and additional information available here and the full ACL press release here.

The American Cornhole League hosts competition and tournaments across the amateur, collegiate, and pro ranks with thousands of players taking part every year. For additional information on how to participate, visit iplaycornhole.com.

Date Time (ET) Programming Network Fri, Feb 5 Noon Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships:

2021 Kick-Off Battle Pro Women’s Doubles ESPN3 5 p.m. Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships:

2021 Kick-Off Battle Pro Doubles ESPN3 9 p.m. ACL SuperHole II ESPN2 Sat, Feb 6 9 a.m. ACL SuperHole II ESPN2 (Re-Air) 4 p.m. Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships:

2021 Kick-Off Battle Pro Singles ESPN3 8 p.m. Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships:

2021 Kick-Off Battle Pro Singles and Doubles Final ESPN3 Sun, Feb 7 4 p.m. Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships:

2021 Kick-Off Battle ESPN2 (Tape Delay)

About the American Cornhole League

The American Cornhole League (ACL) promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and any skill level. With over 400 directors all around the country, the ACL has solidified themselves as the go-to resource for all things cornhole. The organization has established the rules and regulations to govern the sport and equipment around the world. The ACL’s global headquarters are in Rock Hill, South Carolina. For further information on the ACL or how to become a director, please visit the Company’s website at iPlayACL.com.