Two of the NBA’s Biggest Superstars Collide on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC as Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry Face Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić

Two of the NBA’s biggest superstars collide in the February 6 edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by AT&T 5G as the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry face the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen will call the game with ESPN NBA analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and reporter Rachel Nichols, all on site in Dallas. ESPN officiating expert Steve Javie will contribute remotely to provide analysis. ESPN Radio commentator Marc Kestecher will describe the action over the airwaves with analyst Jon Barry.

NBA Countdown will precede NBA Saturday Primetime at 8 p.m. on ABC, with host Maria Taylor, ESPN NBA analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cassidy Hubbarth and NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins will host Hoop Streams PRIMETIME, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, at 8 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App. The duo will be joined by special guests leading up to tipoff.

Ahead of the game, Nichols interviewed Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. The conversation will air on The Jump, SportsCenter and more this week before NBA Saturday Primetime.

Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Treavor Scales will host the Wednesday edition of Hoop Streams at 6:30 p.m. leading into the evening’s ESPN NBA doubleheader. Wednesday’s game action tips off at 7 p.m. as the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo host the Indiana Pacers and Malcolm Brogdon. Breen and Van Gundy will provide remote commentary with Ariel Helwani reporting on site in Milwaukee. Then at 9:30 p.m., the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul visit the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson on ESPN. Dave Pasch will call the game remotely with Jackson.

Thursday, the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić host the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. on ESPN Radio. Sean Kelly and P.J. Carlesimo will describe the action over the airwaves.

The star-studded week of games continues with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant hosting the Toronto Raptors and Kyle Lowry as part of Friday’s doubleheader, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. Pasch will provide remote commentary with Burke as Malika Andrews reports from on site at Barclays Center.

Immediately following at 10 p.m., the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard host the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum on ESPN. Mark Jones will call the game remotely with ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Rachel Nichols with a rotating cast of analysts, reporters and guests including Perkins, Jefferson, Pierce, Chiney Ogwumike, Dave McMenamin, Brian Windhorst, Vince Carter, Matt Barnes and Nick Friedell.

Additional NBA content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Feb 3 7 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Ariel Helwani ESPN, ESPN App 9:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Feb 6 8 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Sean Kelly, P.J. Carlesimo ESPN Radio Fri, Feb 5 7:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Feb 6 8:30 Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Steve Javie, Rachel Nichols ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

