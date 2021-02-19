UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis February 20 Exclusively on ESPN+

Main event features heavyweight bout between contenders (#2) Curtis Blaydes and (#4) Derrick Lewis

Main Card begins at 8 p.m. ET , Prelims begin at 5 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis takes place this Saturday, February 20, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Coverage begins with the prelims at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET, all exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Fight Night is headlined by two heavyweight contenders No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes (14-2-0), who has won four fights in a row and whose only two career losses have come at the hands of UFC title challenger Francis Ngannou, facing fourth-ranked Derrick Lewis (24-7-0), the all-time leader in knockouts in the UFC Heavyweight division. The co-main event pits, respectively, the sixth- and seventh-ranked women’s bantamweights against each other: Ketlen Vieira (11-1-0) and Yana Kunitskaya (13-5-0).

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis (All times ET)

Fri., 2/19 6 p.m. UFC Live: Blaydes vs. Lewis ESPN2 6:35 p.m. UFC Pre-Show: Blaydes vs. Lewis ESPN+ Sat., 2/20 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis (Prelims) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis (Main Card) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis Post Show* ESPN+

*immediately following Main Card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:00 PM Main Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis Co-Main Ketlen Viera vs. Yana Kunitskaya Undercard Charles Rosa vs. Derrick Minner Undercard Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus Undercard Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov Undercard Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall 5:00 PM Feature Jared Gordon vs. Danny Chavez Undercard Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Pena Undercard Eddie Wineland vs. John Castaneda Undercard Nate Landwehr vs. Julian Erosa Undercard Shana Dobson vs. Casey O’Neill Undercard Chas Skelly vs. Jamall Emmers Undercard Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez Undercard Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa

###