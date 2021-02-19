UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis February 20 Exclusively on ESPN+
Main event features heavyweight bout between contenders (#2) Curtis Blaydes and (#4) Derrick Lewis
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis takes place this Saturday, February 20, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Coverage begins with the prelims at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET, all exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Fight Night is headlined by two heavyweight contenders No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes (14-2-0), who has won four fights in a row and whose only two career losses have come at the hands of UFC title challenger Francis Ngannou, facing fourth-ranked Derrick Lewis (24-7-0), the all-time leader in knockouts in the UFC Heavyweight division. The co-main event pits, respectively, the sixth- and seventh-ranked women’s bantamweights against each other: Ketlen Vieira (11-1-0) and Yana Kunitskaya (13-5-0).
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis (All times ET)
|Fri., 2/19
|6 p.m.
|UFC Live: Blaydes vs. Lewis
|ESPN2
|6:35 p.m.
|UFC Pre-Show: Blaydes vs. Lewis
|ESPN+
|Sat., 2/20
|5 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
|8 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis (Main Card)
|ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
|11 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis Post Show*
|ESPN+
*immediately following Main Card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|8:00 PM
|Main
|Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis
|Co-Main
|Ketlen Viera vs. Yana Kunitskaya
|Undercard
|Charles Rosa vs. Derrick Minner
|Undercard
|Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus
|Undercard
|Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov
|Undercard
|Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall
|5:00 PM
|Feature
|Jared Gordon vs. Danny Chavez
|Undercard
|Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Pena
|Undercard
|Eddie Wineland vs. John Castaneda
|Undercard
|Nate Landwehr vs. Julian Erosa
|Undercard
|Shana Dobson vs. Casey O’Neill
|Undercard
|Chas Skelly vs. Jamall Emmers
|Undercard
|Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez
|Undercard
|Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa
