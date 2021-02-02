UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter Available Now on ESPN+

Seasons 1, 2 and 22 available to re-watch now on ESPN+

One season dropping on ESPN+ each week leading up to premiere of Season 29 this summer

Seasons 1, 2 and 22 of The Ultimate Fighter, the acclaimed UFC reality television series, are available now for fans to re-watch on ESPN+. One season of the series will be made available each week leading up to the anticipated premiere of The Ultimate Fighter 29 (TUF 29) this summer.

Throughout its 28 seasons, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) has given fans – both die-hard and new – a behind-the-scenes look at the dedication, determination and toughness it takes to make it as a UFC athlete. TUF has been key to the growth and expansion of UFC, introducing the promotion to new fans and serving as a springboard for UFC’s most engaging stars and champions including: Michael Bisping, Michael Chiesa, Nate Diaz, T.J. Dillashaw, Rashad Evans, Tony Ferguson, Kelvin Gastelum, Forrest Griffin, Uriah Hall, Al Iaquinta, Rose Namajunas, Kamaru Usman, and Conor McGregor, who was a coach in The Ultimate Fighter 22.

Season 1 | The Ultimate Fighter 1: Team Liddell vs. Team Couture

Coaches: Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture

Weight Divisions: Light heavyweight, Middleweight

Team Liddell: Bobby Southworth, Sam Hoger, Forrest Griffin, Alex Schoenauer, Josh Koscheck, Diego Sanchez, Kenny Florian, Josh Rafferty

Team Couture: Stephan Bonnar, Mike Swick, Lodune Sincaid, Jason Thacker, Nathan Quarry, Chris Leben, Alex Karalexis, Chris Sanford

Winners:

Light heavyweight – Forrest Griffin over Stephan Bonnar

Middleweight – Diego Sanchez over Kenny Florian

Season 2 | The Ultimate Fighter 2: Team Hughes vs. Team Franklin

Coaches: Matt Hughes, Rich Franklin

Weight Divisions: Heavyweight, Welterweight

Team Hughes: Joe Stevenson, Luke Cummo, Josh Burkman, Jason Von Flue (Replaced Burkman), Sammy Morgan, Mike Whitehead, Dan Christison, Rob MacDonald, Tom Murphy

Team Franklin: Marcus Davis, Jorge Gurgel, Anthony Torres, Melvin Guillard, Keith Jardine, Seth Petruzelli, Rashad Evans, Brad Imes

Winners:

Heavyweight – Rashad Evans over Brad Imes

Welterweight – Joe Stevenson over Luke Cummo

Season 22: The Ultimate Fighter 22: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber

Coaches: Conor McGregor, Urijah Faber

Weight Division: Lightweight

Team McGregor: Abner Lloveras, David Teymu, Frantz Slioa, Marcin Wrzosek, Martin Svensson, Mehdi Baghdad, Sascha Sharma, Saul Rogers, Artem Lobov

Team Faber: Billy Quarantillo, Chris Gruetzemacher, James Jenkins, Jason Gonzaléz, Julian Erosa, Ryan Hall, Thanh Le, Tom Gallicchio, Johnny Nuñez

Winner: Ryan Hall over Artem Lobov

In addition to live UFC Fight Night and pay-per-view events on ESPN+, The Ultimate Fighter joins a lineup of original and on-demand content that includes Dana White’s Contender Series, the four-part documentary UFC Fight Island Declassified, Ariel & The Bad Guy, Detail: From the Mind of Daniel Cormier, UFC Destined, UFC Unlocking Victory, UFC Embedded, UFC Reloaded, UFC Top 10, and a library of recent events, great title fights and classic UFC content.

