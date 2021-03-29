2021 McDonald’s All American Games Special to Air on ABC on April 3, Celebrating This Year’s Honored Boys and Girls High School Basketball Players

On Saturday, April 3, at 2 p.m. ET, ABC will air 2021 McDonald’s All American Games Special to celebrate the elite boys and girls high school basketball players on the 2021 roster. The special will take place in lieu of this year’s McDonald’s All American Games in-person activities, which were re-imagined as a virtual celebration due to COVID-19.

The show will feature never-before-seen dunks and stories from this year’s esteemed class, conversations with the games’ famous alumni, and a look behind the curtain at the annual selection process. Alumni participating include ESPN analysts Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike, as well as Asia Durr.

Features:

The Wootten Family: Morgan Wooten paved the way for the McDonald’s All American Games to recognize the best high school talent in the country. His son and daughter-in-law have carried on his legacy by overseeing the selection process for the Games after Wootten’s passing last year.

Morgan Wooten paved the way for the McDonald’s All American Games to recognize the best high school talent in the country. His son and daughter-in-law have carried on his legacy by overseeing the selection process for the Games after Wootten’s passing last year. From The Ronald McDonald House to McDonald’s All American: 7-ranked Jersey Wolfenbarger shares her connection to Ronald McDonald House Charities, and her journey from a preemie to a 6’5” McDonald’s All American.

7-ranked Jersey Wolfenbarger shares her connection to Ronald McDonald House Charities, and her journey from a preemie to a 6’5” McDonald’s All American. Journey to America: Nigerian native Aminu Mohammed shares the story of his and his older brother’s adventure to America to carve out a better future for themselves

Nigerian native Aminu Mohammed shares the story of his and his older brother’s adventure to America to carve out a better future for themselves Basketball After Loss: After losing her mother, Jillian Hollingshead used basketball to handle her grief but the sport pushed Jillian beyond even her mother’s wildest dreams for her daughter.

