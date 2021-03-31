ABC Sunday Showcase: Reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers Visit LA Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

ABC Sunday Showcase

ABC Sunday Showcase tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on April 4 as the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers visit the LA Clippers. Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen will provide on-site commentary with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, with Rachel Nichols reporting. Marc Kestecher along with analyst Jon Barry will have the call on ESPN Radio starting at 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown will lead into the game on ABC beginning at 3 p.m. Maria Taylor will host the show as part of her significant day of basketball coverage. In addition to the NBA on ABC, Taylor will host pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship Presented by Capital One on ESPN.

Weeknight Doubleheader

On Wednesday, March 31, ESPN will televise an NBA doubleheader, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić visiting the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum. Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy will call the game. At 10 p.m., the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with Mark Jones and Mark Jackson on the call.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith will precede Wednesday’s action starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN, featuring special guests and Smith’s unique analysis and insight on the league. Hoop Streams, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will also lead into the game starting at 7 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App. Hosts Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Treavor Scales, joined by reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, will have a preview of the game.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. with a rotating cast of high-profile analysts and reporters including Jorge Sedano, Richard Jefferson, Matt Barnes, Jackie MacMullan, Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst, Robert Horry, Ramona Shelburne, Vince Carter, Nick Friedell and Dave McMenamin.

On ESPN.com, The Undefeated’s Marc Spears talks to Michelle Roberts, Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association, on the lack of Black women in power in the NBA. Also this week, Kirk Goldsberry charts out the most unguardable moves in the NBA today and how they’ve evolved from iterations in previous eras.

Additional NBA content, including coverage of new NBA playoff projections and this week’s power rankings, is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ABC and ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Mar. 31 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mark Jones, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App Sun, Apr. 4 3:30 p.m. LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Rachel Nichols ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio

-30-

ESPN NBA contacts:

Ben Cafardo at [email protected] Twitter: @Ben_ESPN;

Katie Hughes at [email protected] Twitter: @Katie_Hughes15.