All ACC: A Celebration of Women to Air Tonight on ACC Network

As part of ESPN’s Women’s History Month multi-platform programming, ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, presents All ACC: A Celebration of Women tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

Kelsey Riggs and Katie George co-host the half-hour special which will examine many of the influential women who have been instrumental to the conference’s success along with a countdown of the top-10 ACC women’s student-athletes and the top-five women’s head coaches of all-time.

Guests include: US Women’s National Team and North Carolina women’s soccer icon Mia Hamm, eight-time NCAA field hockey champion head coach Karen Shelton and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and ACCN basketball analyst Muffet McGraw, who is also one of the most respected voices on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.