ESPN Adds NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship to Expansive Slate of Championship Coverage

Semifinals and Final Available on ESPN Networks for the First Time in Over 30 Years

May 7 Semis on ESPN3; May 9 Final on ESPNU

ESPN is Now the Home to 29 NCAA Championships, Including 15 Women’s Championships

ESPN and the NCAA announced the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship semifinals and final will be presented live on ESPN’s linear and digital networks through at least 2023.

The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship semifinals and final will be available on an ESPN network for the first time since the 1987 championship, as the upcoming, rescheduled 2020 title game will be televised live on ESPNU on Sunday, May 9 in primetime at 7 p.m. ET. The semifinals, available on ESPN3, are set for Friday, May 7 at 1 and 4 p.m. Additionally, the championship trophy presentation, immediately following the conclusion of the title game, will be carried on ESPN3.

Mike Corey will handle play-by-play duties while Leah Secondo will provide analysis. Corey has been the voice of NBC’s Olympic field hockey coverage each of the last three Olympic Games, while Secondo has called the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship for more than 15 years.

Both the semifinals and final will be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

“We could not be more excited for the opportunity to add the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship to our extensive portfolio of NCAA coverage,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming & acquisitions. “Our commitment to NCAA Championships is second to none, and we take pride in showcasing this sport and its incredible female student-athletes in front of a live television audience this year and beyond.”

With the addition of field hockey, ESPN now presents a total of 29 NCAA Championships, including 15 women’s championships. Beyond the NCAA Championship, more than 100 regular-season and conference tournament field hockey games air across ACC Network, ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

“We are incredibly excited that ESPN is committing to this level of coverage of the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship, showcasing women’s field hockey at its highest level and elevating the sport like never before,” said Steve Kanaby, Associate Commissioner of Sports Administration at the Colonial Athletic Association and chair of the Division I Field Hockey Committee. “The exposure generated by this partnership will only further our mission of growing the game of field hockey across the country.”

The event, originally scheduled for November 2020 in Norfolk, Va., will instead be played at Karen Shelton Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina. North Carolina is hosting the field hockey semifinals and final for the first time since 1987.

The championship field will consist of 12 teams – nine automatic qualifiers and three at-large selections – and will be unveiled via a selection show streamed on NCAA.com Saturday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

North Carolina is the two-time reigning NCAA Champion and has won eight titles overall.

