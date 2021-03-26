ESPN Cover Story: Juan Soto Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto debuted today across the network’s digital and social platforms; it will debut on linear this Sunday. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

At 22 years old, Juan Soto is on his way to becoming one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball history, and he’s doing it in style. Over the last three years, Soto has rewritten records, won a World Series with the Washington Nationals and placed himself on one of the quickest Hall of Fame tracks in the last century, but he’s arguably become most recognized for his signature move between pitches: a magnificent, performative, arrhythmic improvisation dubbed the Soto Shuffle.

Still in the beginning of his career, Soto is learning who he is and what he wants to be, both on and off the baseball diamond. For this ESPN Cover Story senior MLB insider Jeff Passan spoke with Soto about compartmentalizing his competing personas — the domineering performer he is inside the batter’s box and the curious, thoughtful person he is off-the-field.

26 de marzo de 2021

ESPN Cover Story: Juan Soto se estrena hoy en las plataformas de ESPN

Jeff Passan nos cuenta cómo Soto está escribiendo su historia

La entrega más reciente de ESPN Cover Story con la presentación de Juan Soto, jardinero de los Washington Nationals, se estrenó hoy en las distintas plataformas digitales, lineales y sociales de la cadena; se estrenará en la televisión este domingo. ESPN Cover Story, con sus entregas mensuales, es el boleto de acceso para todos los aficionados del deporte a las más grandes historias sobre los deportistas más cautivadores; historias contadas con acceso exclusivo, información audaz e imágenes inolvidables.

A los 22 años de edad, Juan Soto va camino a convertirse en uno de los mejores bateadores en la historia de las Grandes Ligas de Béisbol, y lo está haciendo con estilo. Durante los últimos tres años, Soto ha superado récords, ha ganado una Serie Mundial con los Washington Nationals y ha sido uno de los más rápidos del último siglo en posicionarse para el Salón de la Fama, pero podría decirse que su característica más reconocida es su emblemático movimiento entre lanzamientos: una improvisación magnífica, actoral y arrítmica denominada el Soto Shuffle.

Soto aún se encuentra en el comienzo de su carrera, y está aprendiendo quién es y qué quiere ser, tanto dentro como fuera del diamante de béisbol. Para esta entrega de ESPN Cover Story, el experto de la MLB Jeff Passan habló con Soto sobre cómo se compartimentan sus dos personajes opuestos: el dominante deportista dentro de la caja del bateador y la persona curiosa y reflexiva fuera del campo de juego.

