ESPN Promotes Seven in Studio Production Ranks

ESPN has promoted seven behind-the-scenes employees within its studio production ranks who touch many of ESPN’s highest-profile programs including SportsCenter, First Take, Get Up!, ESPN Audio podcasts, daily news coverage and more. The moves were announced by Norby Williamson, Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production & Executive Editor.

“The quality of our content and the personnel who make it happen play a critical role in our collective success,” said Williamson. “We are invested in the continued growth and development of our employees and leadership is more important than ever.”

The seven promoted individuals:

Jack Obringer, Vice President, Production – Obringer is responsible for multiple aspects of production of the nighttime editions of SportsCenter. He also oversees SportsCenter’s highlights screening team and the production of wraps. In addition, he oversees the RISE (Reveal Innovative SportsCenter Elements) unit, which is charged with increasing time spent viewing and creating in-show bumps, teases and creative elements to drive viewership.

Johann Castillo, Senior Coordinating Producer – With duties that include the group that produces highlights and the RISE, Castillo also is working with Senior Coordinating Producer Judson Burch directing the scheduling growth and development of all content producers.

Greg Dowling, Senior Coordinating Producer – In addition to continuing to oversee the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter, Dowling has added the responsibility for SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith and all content produced by Rydholm Productions including Pardon the Interruption, Around the Horn and Highly Questionable.

Amanda Gifford, Senior Coordinating Producer, Content Strategy & Audio – Most recently adding oversight of audio play-by-play and podcasting to her duties, Gifford also will continue to focus on content strategy and planning across platforms in addition to her audio content and Talent Production Group oversight.

Antoine Lewis, Senior Coordinating Producer – Continuing to oversee First Take, Lewis is adding responsibility for Jalen & Jacoby and coordination of original segments of television shows for ESPN’s YouTube channel.

Patricia Mays, Senior Coordinating Producer, Multi-Platform Content Strategy — In her expanded role, Mays will continue to work across SportsCenter, news and digital to initiate and produce daily news coverage for multiplatform distribution. Additionally, she will work with Rob King, Senior Vice President, Editor-At-Large, focusing on multicultural content, strategic talent planning and with the ESPN’s Inclusive Content Committee.

Pete McConville, Senior Coordinating Producer – In addition to overseeing Get Up, Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin and the editorial graphics production team, McConville also is playing a lead role in developing talent, both on-air and behind the scenes.

