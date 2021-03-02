ESPN’s MLB Spring Training Schedule Starts Today with the Defending American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Jessica Mendoza’s Exclusive Interview with Pioneering MLB Agent Rachel Luba Makes its Debut on SC Featured March 7; Luba to Join Friday’s Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals Telecast

ESPN’s 2021 MLB Spring Training schedule starts today, March 2, at 1 p.m. ET when the defending American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena visit the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts at JetBlue Park in Ft. Myers, Fla. Karl Ravech will provide commentary with analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian.

Rays vs. Red Sox telecast highlights:

Select players mic’d up;

In-game manager and player interviews;

ESPN MLB reporters Joon Lee and Kiley McDaniel to provide updates.

ESPN’s Spring Training coverage continues on Wednesday, March 3, at 3 p.m. when the Chicago Cubs and Javier Báez host the Seattle Mariners and Kyle Seager from Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Jason Benetti will call the action with analyst Jessica Mendoza. ESPN MLB reporters Jesse Rogers and Kiley McDaniel are also scheduled to join the telecast to provide insights and updates.

On Thursday, March 4, at 1 p.m., the New York Mets and newly acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor host the Washington Nationals and Juan Soto from Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The trio of Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian will call their second Spring Training game of the week.

ESPN’s Spring Training schedule concludes on Friday, March 5, at 3 p.m. as the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts visit the Kansas City Royals and new acquisition Andrew Benintendi at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz. Dave Flemming will handle the play-by-play with analyst Mendoza.

Additionally, ESPN MLB reporter Marly Rivera will contribute updates throughout the week from multiple Spring Training locations, including New York Yankees and New York Mets camps. Rivera will appear on Thursday’s Nationals vs. Mets telecast. Fellow ESPN MLB writer Alden Gonzalez will report from various Spring Training sites in Arizona and will appear during Friday’s Dodgers vs. Royals game telecast.

SC Featured, the award-winning storytelling brand of SportsCenter, will highlight Rachel Luba, the MLB’s youngest certified agent who represents Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, on Sunday, March 7. ESPN’s Jessica Mendoza, who in 2015 became the first woman to serve as an analyst for nationally-televised MLB games, interviews Luba for the feature, which will debut in the 8 a.m. ET edition of SportsCenter on ESPN. Luba will also join Friday’s Dodgers vs. Royals game telecast as a special guest.

ESPN Spring Training schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform(s) Commentators Tue, Mar. 2 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN App Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian Wed, Mar. 3 3 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs ESPN, ESPN App Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza Thu, Mar. 4 1 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets ESPN, ESPN App Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian Fri, Mar. 5 3 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza

Additionally, all four games are available to stream in Spanish on the ESPN App, while the March 5 game will also air on ESPN Deportes.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: Ben Cafardo at [email protected] and Katie Hughes at [email protected].