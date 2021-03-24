Full Court Press: ESPN’s Wall-to-Wall 2021 NBA Trade Deadline Coverage Includes Woj and Lowe: Trade Deadline Special Today at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, 2-Hour Special Edition of The Jump Thursday

Brooklyn Nets and James Harden Visit Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell Wednesday; Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young take on the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green Friday as Part of ESPN Doubleheaders

ESPN is providing extensive, multi-platform coverage of the 2021 NBA trade deadline this week. Today, Wednesday, at 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Senior Writer Zach Lowe and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski host the Woj and Lowe: Trade Deadline Special on ESPN. The two will share the latest news and intel 24 hours before the trade deadline.

Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s The Jump will air at 2 p.m. with a two-hour special on the trade deadline hosted by Rachel Nichols, along with ESPN NBA analysts Richard Jefferson and Paul Pierce in the studio, plus special guest analysts and reporters including Lowe, Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne, Bobby Marks and Brian Windhorst.

For updated trade deadline buzz, ESPN.com has a dedicated landing page. Plus, Lowe set up NBA trade deadline week with the latest intel gathered from around the league. On Thursday, Kevin Pelton will give his take on who won each trade and which contenders were the winners or losers of the deadline.

The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Rachel Nichols with a rotating cast of high-profile analysts and reporters including Windhorst, Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Vince Carter, Matt Barnes and Jackie MacMullan.

Weeknight Doubleheaders

The Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum will face the Milwaukee Bucks and Jrue Holiday two nights this week on ESPN. Wednesday, Dave Pasch, joined by Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke, will have the call on site from Milwaukee, with Lisa Salters reporting. Friday, the Celtics are back to take on the Bucks with Pasch and Burke providing remote commentary and Salters reporting on site. NBA Courtside will begin on both nights at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Wednesday’s NBA Courtside telecast will feature a special segment live from ESPN’s Las Vegas studio with Daily Wager’s sports betting analysts Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum discussing the Celtics vs. Bucks matchup and NBA MVP odds. SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith will open Wednesday’s pregame coverage at 7 p.m. on ESPN, featuring special guests and Smith’s unique analysis and insight on the league.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital pre-game show, will stream Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels. leading into Celtics vs. Bucks. Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Treavor Scales will be joined by ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks to talk trade deadline, and Ros Gold-Onwude will preview the game.

Wednesday’s game action continues at 10 p.m. as the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell host the Brooklyn Nets and James Harden on ESPN. Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen will call the game with NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy joining the telecast. Marc Kestecher will have the call over the airwaves on ESPN Radio, joined by analyst Jon Barry. Radio coverage begins at 9:30 p.m.

The second half of Friday’s doubleheader tips off at 10 p.m. with the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green hosting the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young. Commentator Mark Jones will have the play-by-play joined by NBA analyst Mark Jackson on ESPN.

NBA Countdown will lead into Friday night’s doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. with host Maria Taylor, as well as ESPN NBA analysts Jay Williams, Pierce and Wojnarowski. Friday’s telecast will highlight the latest news from around the league, including a breakdown of the fallout from the trade deadline.

Additional NBA content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com. All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Mar 24 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gun ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ESPN, ESPN App ESPN Radio Fri, Mar 26 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Mark Jones, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App

