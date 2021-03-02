Full Court Press: James Harden Returns to Houston as the Brooklyn Nets Face John Wall and the Rockets on Wednesday

Wednesday night’s ESPN NBA doubleheader action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET with James Harden making his return to the Toyota Center following his trade, as the Brooklyn Nets take on John Wall and the Houston Rockets. Commentator Mark Jones has the call and will be joined by analyst Jeff Van Gundy. Malika Andrews will report from site.

At 10 p.m., Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will play host to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen will call the game with analyst Mark Jackson.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith has pre-game coverage at 7 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Smith’s unique analysis and insight on the league, as well as a variety of special guests. Hoop Streams, hosted by Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Treavor Scales, will also lead into the game starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube platforms as well as the ESPN App. The show will include a special Nick DePaula sit-down interview with Harden.

Wednesday’s edition of The Jump hosted by Rachel Nichols will air at 2 p.m. on ESPN with a special telecast marking the halfway point of the NBA season. Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan will join Nichols, along with analysts and NBA Champions Richard Jefferson and Paul Pierce.

Wednesday on ESPN.com, Andrews speaks with Harden as he reflects on his exit from Houston.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, March 3 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy, Malika Andrews ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Mike Breen, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App

