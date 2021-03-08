Media Alert: All-New Episode of America’s Caddie with Michael Collins

An all-new episode of America’s Caddie, featuring the quick wit and unique perspective of longtime caddie, comedian and ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins, is available to stream now exclusively on ESPN+.

In this third episode of the series “Jaguars, Tacos & The Island Green”, Collins gives fans a tour around Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., ahead of this week’s THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. He takes on the iconic and intimidating TPC Sawgrass 17th hole “Island Green”, stages a friendly NFL/Golf crossover competition with Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Scobee (and mascot Jaxson De Ville), works up an appetite for the TPC Sawgrass “Tacos on 12” tradition, and breaks down the legendary course like only a real caddie can.

Who:

Michael Collins, ESPN golf analyst, comedian and longtime caddie

Guest appearances: Don Cheadle, Ken Griffey Jr., Rickie Fowler, Josh Scobee

What:

America’s Caddie | Part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout

New Episode: “Jaguars, Tacos & The Island Green”

Where:

TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. | Site of THE PLAYERS Championship (March 12-15)

Jacksonville, Fla. | Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field

Exclusively on ESPN+ on mobile and connected devices on the ESPN App and ESPN.com

When: Available to Stream Now

Why:

To get fans ready for THE PLAYERS Championship this week

To have fun taking a unique look at professional golf like fans have never seen before

Previous episodes of America’s Caddie are also available exclusively on ESPN+.

In addition to his work covering golf for ESPN, Collins co-hosts the “Matty and the Caddie” ESPN podcast with SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie. He also appears on numerous ESPN programs and platforms including Get Up!, SportsCenter, First Take and ESPN Radio to discuss golf, sports and entertainment. Collins joined the ESPN in 2011, following 10 years as a professional golf caddie and 20 years as a standup comedian. Collins is a native of Lancaster, Pa., and lives in Gainesville, Fla.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 12.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

