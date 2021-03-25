MLB on ESPN+: ESPN’s Spring Training Coverage Continues March 25-30 with Six Games And 11 Teams in Action

ESPN’s 2021 MLB Spring Training coverage continues March 25-30 on ESPN+ with a six-game slate that features the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout in action twice. The Angels first host the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado on Saturday, March 27, at 3:10 p.m. ET, then visit the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Monday, March 29, at 10:10 p.m.

ESPN+ begins its schedule of games Thursday, March 25, with the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt visiting the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve at 6:05 p.m.

The ESPN+ lineup also includes the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor hosting the Washington Nationals and Juan Soto on Friday, March 26, at 6:10 p.m., the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge visiting the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper on Sunday, March 28, at 1:05 p.m. and the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. visiting the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts Tuesday, March 30, at 1:05 p.m.

ESPN’s 2021 regular-season MLB coverage launches April 1 with an 11-game stretch across four days, including the Sunday Night Baseball season premiere of the Angels visiting the Chicago White Sox.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will feature a game per day more than 180 games from the regular season MLB schedule, beginning April 1 at 3 p.m. with the Braves visiting the Phillies.

MLB on ESPN+ Spring Training Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, March 25 6:05 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros Fri, March 26 6:10 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Sat, March 27 3:10 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels Sun, March 28 1:05 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies Mon, March 29 10:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Tue, March 30 1:05 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 12.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $18.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

-30-