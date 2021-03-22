Real Series 2021 Continues Today with Six Real Snow Video Debuts

In 2021, Real Snow returns to the Real Series lineup with six of snowboarding’s most popular riders, all six of which are Real Snow rookies. This year, the focus of the Real Snow video parts will shift from urban to all-terrain, with video parts that combine urban elements, backcountry and park riding. All six original video parts drop today on XGames.com. A full World of X Games episode will air Sunday, March 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 (with an encore on ABC on April 3 at. 3 p.m. ET), featuring all six video parts, behind-the-scenes footage and medal ceremonies.

Featuring riders who have put an emphasis on creativity and style, Real Snow features every snowboarder’s favorite snowboarder, Sage Kotsenburg, Peace Park creator and consummate snowboard industry innovator, Danny Davis, breakout X Games Aspen 2021 star, Dusty Henricksen, style god and webisode series pioneer, Ståle Sandbech, park and backcountry young gun, Brock Crouch, and rock star of core snowboarding, Kevin Backstrom.

Rider: Danny Davis | Photo: Dean Blotto Gray

The six individual Real Snow athlete segments debut on XGames.com/RealSnow, followed by a one-hour Real Snow episode on ESPN2 as part of the World of X Games programming. The episode will feature video parts, behind-the-scenes footage, athlete interviews, judge feedback and awarding of the medals. In addition, fans will have a chance to view and vote for their favorite video online. The fan favorite winner will be awarded a $5,000 cash prize.

Additional information on Real Series 2021 competitions will be forthcoming and available on XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for members of the media.

