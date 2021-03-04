Texas Football Pro Day to Air on Longhorn Network March 11
Longhorn Network will air coverage of UT’s 2021 Pro Day as part of Texas Football Pro Day on Thursday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. CT. LHN will be on site as draft-eligible Longhorn football players perform a variety of workouts for visiting NFL scouts and executives. Fozzy Whittaker and Lowell Galindo will call the action for LHN’s Pro Day coverage.
Notable participants include: QB Sam Ehlinger, JACK Joseph Ossai, OL Samuel Cosmi, DB Caden Sterns, DB Chris Brown, WR Brennan Eagles and DL Ta’Quon Graham.
Typical pro day events include: 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle among other position specific drills.
LHN’s coverage details surrounding Texas’ annual Orange-White Spring Game will be announced in the coming weeks.
