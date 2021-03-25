UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 Live from Las Vegas Saturday on ESPN+ PPV; Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 will stream exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, March 27, at 10 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev. The UFC 260 main card features two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-3), defending his title against No.1-ranked contender Francis Ngannou (15-3), in a rematch from their meeting at UFC 220 in 2018, a win by unanimous decision for Miocic.

UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 will begin with early prelims at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, and the PPV main card at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ (English, Spanish). Live coverage begins Saturday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 Pre-Show airing on ABC at noon ET. The Pre-Show provides fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 260.

Widely recognized as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, Miocic cemented himself as an all-time great by defeating former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier twice during their historic trilogy. With his last victory against Cormier, Miocic tied Randy Couture for the most heavyweight title fight wins in UFC history with six. Knockout artist Ngannou has won seven fights by first-round knockout, all of which have come in the first two minutes. Ngannou is on a four-fight win streak as he enters the Octagon for a second opportunity at a heavyweight title shot.

The co-main event will see a pivotal welterweight bout between former champion and No. 7-ranked Tyron Woodley (19-6-1) and rising contender Vicente Luque (19-7-1). Woodley, a champion for nearly three years, will return to the Octagon intent on making a statement after losing the title in March of 2019 at UFC 235 to current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman; he has since suffered losses to Gilbert Burns (May 2020) and Colby Covington (September 2020). Luque is on a two-fight win streak and looks to keep ascending in the welterweight rankings.

The main card will also see Sean O’Malley (12-1-0), one of the hottest rising prospects in the bantamweight division looking to bounce back from his first professional loss, facing Thomas Almeida (22-4-0), who is on a three-fight losing streak. Elsewhere on the main card, women’s flyweight contenders collide when Gillian Robertson (9-5-0) and Miranda Maverick (10-2-0) square off. The main card will kickoff with a lightweight clash between Jamie Mullarkey (12-4-0) and Khama Worthy (16-7-0).

The Ultimate Fighter: The Ultimate Fighter 27: Undefeated (2018) is now available on ESPN+ ESPNPlus.com/TUF. TUF 27 features undefeated featherweights and lightweights, pitting Stipe Miocic against Daniel Cormier as coaches. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories

