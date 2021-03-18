UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland March 20 on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ 

Main Event features middleweight bout between No. 7 Derek Brunson and No. 10 Kevin Holland

Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+; Prelims at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Brunson vs. Holland is set for this Saturday, March 20, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN Deportes will be available at 11 p.m. ET). Live coverage begins on Friday, with the UFC Pre-Show at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by UFC Live presented by DraftKings at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Pre Show provides fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC Fight Night.

In a showdown of high-profile middleweight contenders, No. 7-ranked Derek Brunson (21-7-0) will square off against No. 10-ranked Kevin Holland (21-5-0) as they each attempt to advance their win streaks and build a case for a title shot. Following a record-tying year in which Holland won five bouts, three by knockout, the rising star aims to continue his momentum in 2021. The talented striker and grappler will have to get past the knockout-powered Brunson, who is coming off one of his most impressive performances to date against the highly-touted Edmen Shahbazyan, who he handed his first professional defeat. Brunson’s last loss came at the hands of current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in 2018.

In the co-main event, Gregor Gillespie ends his 16-month hiatus after the first loss of his career by taking on Brad Riddell who is 9-1 in the 155-pound weight class.

ESPN.com

UFC Fight Night: Viewer’s guide and expert predictions (ESPN+)

Best Bets: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland (ESPN+)

MMA Fightcenter: live statistics and fighter profile cards

UFC on ESPN: Complete schedule

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland (All times ET)

Programming

Fri., 3/19 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Brunson vs. Holland ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Brunson vs. Holland ESPN2 Sat., 3/20 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Brunson vs. Holland (PRELIMS) ESPN2, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Brunson vs. Holland (MAIN CARD) (ESPN, ESPN+; ESPN Deportes at 11 p.m.) (English and Spanish) Sun., 3/21 1 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Brunson vs. Holland ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 p.m. Main Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland Co-Main Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell Undercard Cheyanne Buys vs. Montserrat Conejo Undercard Adrian Yanez vs. Gustavo Lopez Undercard Song Kenan vs. Max Griffin Undercard Tai Tuivasa vs. Harry Hunsucker 7:00 p.m. Feature Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson Undercard Leonardo Santos vs. Grant Dawson Undercard Trevin Giles vs. Roman Dolidze Undercard Montel Jackson vs. Jesse Strader Undercard Bruno Silva vs. JP Buys Undercard Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko



ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters.

