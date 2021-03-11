UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Edwards vs. Muhammad Live from Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Edwards vs. Muhammad will stream exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card features a welterweight matchup between No. 3 Leon Edwards and No. 13 Belal Muhammad. Nearly two years since his last fight in the Octagon, Edwards (18-3) makes his return still holding the second-longest win streak of eight in a row in the stacked welterweight division. Edwards faces off against Muhammad (18-3) who has won eight of his last nine bouts. The co-main event pits grappling specialist Misha Cirkunov (15-5) against Dana White’s Contender Series alum Ryan Spann (18-6) in a light heavyweight match.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Edwards vs. Muhammad will begin with prelims at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Live coverage begins on Friday, with UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Edwards vs. Muhammad Pre-Show, airing on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Pre Show provides fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC Fight Night.

UFC Destined returns to ESPN+ with an all-access look at how UFC fighters prepare for their upcoming bouts. UFC Destined: Edwards vs. Muhammad debuts Tuesday, March 9 and is available streaming on demand on ESPN+.

ESPN.Com

Belal Muhammad’s coach to miss fight vs. Leon Edwards due to positive COVID-19 test

Out Friday: Brett Okamoto on Leon Edwards: the unluckiest fighter in the league

Viewers Guide

Expert Picks

How to watch and stream, plus expert analysis and predictions

ESPN's UFC Fight Night Pick'Em – fans can play for FREE and compete for a chance to win $5,000

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Programming (All times ET)

Programming (All times ET)

Friday, 3/12 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Edwards vs. Muhammad ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Pre Show: Edwards vs. Muhammad ESPN+ Sat., 3/13 5:00 p.m. UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Edwards vs. Muhammad (Prelims) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 8:00 p.m. UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Edwards vs. Muhammad (Main) ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 11 p.m. UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Edwards vs. Muhammad Post Show* ESPN+

*immediately following main card

Main Card, Prelims and Early Prelims (All times ET)

8:00 PM Main Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad Co-Main Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann Undercard Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker Undercard Jonathan Martinez vs. Davey Grant Undercard Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau Undercard Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart 5:00 PM Feature Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder Undercard Charles Jourdain vs. Marcelo Rojo Undercard Rani Yahya vs. Ray Rodriguez Undercard Nasrat Haqparast vs. Rafa Garcia Undercard Cortney Casey vs. JJ Aldrich Undercard Gloria De Paula vs. Jinh Yu Frey Undercard Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt

