Weeknight Doubleheader: Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons Host Milwaukee Bucks and Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

The current Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons will host the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on ESPN this Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Mark Jones will provide remote commentary, joined by Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke, with Cassidy Hubbarth reporting on site. Marc Kestecher and Jon Barry will have the call for ESPN Radio starting at 6:30 p.m. Later, the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić host the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco will call the game remotely with ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy.

ESPN’s The Jump will air at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with Thursday’s and Friday’s telecasts returning to the 3 p.m. slot. Tuesday, host Rachel Nichols interviewed 76ers head coach Doc Rivers. ESPN analysts Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins, who played for Rivers, also joined the conversation. The Jump guests this week also include Robert Horry, David Fizdale, Brian Windhorst, Bobby Marks, Ramona Shelburne and Malika Andrews.

This week on ESPN.com, Tim Bontemps talks to league insiders about which teams might be looking to improve at the trade deadline and which players could be available. On Wednesday, Jackie MacMullan dives into Jamal Murray’s epic 2020 playoff run, and how Murray and the Denver Nuggets are dealing with expectations from a season that felt like it never ended.

Additional NBA content, including this week’s power rankings, is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Mar 17 7 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ESPN, ESPN App ESPN Radio 9:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Ryan Ruocco, Jeff Van Gundy ESPN, ESPN App

-30-

ESPN NBA contacts:

Ben Cafardo at [email protected]. Twitter: @Ben_ESPN;

Katie Hughes at [email protected]. Twitter: @Katie_Hughes15.