ABC Sunday Showcase: Eastern Conference Leading Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving Visit Milwaukee Bucks and Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers Host Denver Nuggets in Second Game of Monday Doubleheader

ESPN and ABC platforms will combine to televise seven NBA games over the next several days, including ABC Sunday Showcase, weeknight and weekend doubleheaders and the first-ever Marvel-inspired alternate presentation, NBA Special Edition Presented by State Farm: Marvel’s Arena of Heroes.

On the May 2 edition of ABC Sunday Showcase, the Milwaukee Bucks and current MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will host the Eastern Conference leading Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving at 3:30 p.m. ET. Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning commentator Mike Breen, ESPN NBA analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Rachel Nichols will be on site in Milwaukee. Officiating expert Steve Javie will also join the telecast. ESPN commentator Marc Kestecher and analyst Jon Barry will call the action over the airwaves on ESPN Radio where coverage begins at 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown will lead into ABC Sunday Showcase beginning at 3 p.m. on ABC. Maria Taylor will host the show with ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Weeknight and Weekend Doubleheaders on ESPN

ESPN’s Wednesday doubleheader action begins at 7:30 p.m. as the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and Kyle Kuzma visit the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal. Dave Pasch, Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth will provide commentary on site from Washington, D.C. Immediately following at 10 p.m., the LA Clippers and Paul George visit the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul. Ryan Ruocco will have the remote call with Van Gundy.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith will lead in to Wednesday’s action starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN, featuring special guests and Smith’s unique analysis and insight on the league.

Saturday’s doubleheader tips off on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. as the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry visit the Houston Rockets. Commentator Mark Jones and Burke will have the call on site with Lisa Salters reporting. Then at 10 p.m., the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić visit the Clippers. Dave Pasch and Richard Jefferson will have the remote call.

NBA Countdown, hosted by Taylor, will precede Saturday’s game action starting at 7 p.m.

As previously announced, ESPN in collaboration with Marvel, will present an exclusive alternate game presentation on Monday as the Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson. NBA Special Edition Presented by State Farm: Marvel’s Arena of Heroes tips off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Ruocco and Jefferson will provide commentary in a fully customized Marvel-themed studio from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. campus. The special presentation will also include commentary and analysis from Marvel expert Angélique Roché. The traditional NBA telecast will air on ESPN with Pasch and Jackson on the call from New Orleans and Hubbarth reporting.

SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith will lead into Monday’s action starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Also prior to the game telecast, a special edition of Hoop Streams PRIMETIME, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will stream on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App starting at 7 p.m. Christine Williamson hosts the show with Treavor Scales and Gary Striewski.

Monday’s doubleheader continues at 10 p.m. with the Nuggets visiting the Lakers. Jones and Burke will provide remote commentary on ESPN.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Nichols with a rotating cast of high-profile analysts and reporters including Smith, Jefferson, Robert Horry, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe, Kendrick Perkins, Vince Carter, Brian Windhorst, Monica McNutt, Marc Spears, Jackie MacMullan, Jorge Sedano and Malika Andrews.

This week on ESPN.com, Windhorst digs into the TopShot fervor that has players trying to collect each other’s digital moments. On Wednesday, Eric Woodyard delves into how variants of the name “Jalen” have surged in pro sports since 1991, when ESPN analyst Jalen Rose was part of Michigan basketball’s famed Fab Five, including several namesake additions coming in this year’s NFL and NBA drafts. Additional NBA content, including updated play-in tournament information and this week’s power rankings is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Apr. 28 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10:00 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Ryan Ruocco, Jeff Van Gundy ESPN, ESPN App Sat, May 1 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App 10:00 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Dave Pasch, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Sun, May 2 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Rachel Nichols, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ABC, ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Mon, May 3 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. NBA Special Edition Presented by State Farm: Marvel’s Arena of Heroes Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Angélique Roché ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mark Jones, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN App

