ACC Network Presents All ACC: Roy Williams Retirement Special Today at 4 p.m.

With the retirement announcement of legendary North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams, ACC Network (ACCN) will present All ACC: Roy Williams Retirement Special today at 4 p.m. ET.

Kelsey Riggs will host the hour-long special during which ACCN will carry the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer’s press conference live. Following the conclusion of the press conference, Riggs will talk with special guests from throughout Coach William’s distinguished career. During his 18 seasons at UNC, Williams led the Tar Heels to three national titles (2005, 2009 and 2017).

Additionally, Packer and Durham will pay tribute to Coach Williams and celebrate his 33-year head coaching career throughout Friday morning’s show from 7-10 a.m.

