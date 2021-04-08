ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC Combine to Televise UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland Main Card Simulcast on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET

Prelims at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+, and 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Event features middleweight bout between No. 6 Marvin Vettori and No. 10 Kevin Holland

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Vettori vs. Holland is set for this Saturday, April 10, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event features a middleweight matchup between No. 6-ranked contender Marvin Vettori (16-4-1) and No. 10-ranked contender Kevin Holland (21-6-0). Live coverage of the prelims begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Main card starts at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ABC – the second time UFC airs live on ABC.

On Friday, UFC Live presented by DraftKings at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, followed by UFC Pre-Show will air at 6:05 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Pre Show provides fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC Fight Night.

Vettori enters the Octagon having won four consecutive fights, most recently defeating Jack Hermansson in December, where he set the UFC middleweight record for most significant strikes landed in a 5-round fight with 164. The only loss in his past seven bouts came at the hands of current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Holland, who is stepping in on short notice to replace Darren Till, is coming off a loss to Derek Brunson. He will be turning around and fighting just 21 days after his last fight. That ties Michael Bisping and Deiveson Figueiredo for the shortest turnaround between main events in UFC history. Holland will look to get back on the winning column following a record-tying year in which he won five bouts, three by knockout.

The co-main features a featherweight bout between No. 11-ranked Arnold Allen (16-1-0) and No. 10-ranked Sodiq Yusuff (11-1-0). Allen enters the Octagon on a seven-fight win streak, tied for second-longest in UFC featherweight history and tied with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the longest active win streak in the division. With a win, he would become the 13th fighter in UFC history to start UFC career 8-0; nine of the previous 12 who accomplished this won a UFC championship. Yusuff is coming off a unanimous decision win to Andre Fili at UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy in January 2020. He has won six straight, including his first four UFC fights. A member of Dana White’s Contender Series Class of 2018, the Nigeria native currently holds the seventh-longest winning streak in the UFC featherweight division.

The Ultimate Fighter: The Ultimate Fighter 27: Undefeated (2018) is now available on ESPN+ ESPNPlus.com/TUF. TUF 27 features undefeated featherweights and lightweights, pitting Stipe Miocic against Daniel Cormier as coaches. How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland (All times ET) Programming

Fri., 4/9 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings: Vettori vs. Holland ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Vettori vs. Holland ESPN+ Sat., 4/10 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vettori vs Holland (PRELIMS) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Vettori vs. Holland (MAIN CARD) ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) 6:00 p.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Vettori vs. Holland ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)