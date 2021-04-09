ESPN, ESPN+ Masters Tournament Coverage Continues Friday with Live Telecast, Featured Holes/Groups

Current Leader Justin Rose, Other Stars in ESPN+ Featured Group Coverage; Featured Holes All Day

As the 85th Masters Tournament continues with the second round on Friday, ESPN and ESPN+ will offer fans another day of multiple viewing options to follow the live play from Augusta National Golf Club.

ESPN and ESPN Deportes will present traditional coverage from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on Friday as well as SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. SportsCenter at the Masters will have in-progress highlights for the entire program, the only place on TV for Masters highlights to be seen prior to the live window at 3 p.m.

ESPN+ will offer fans a full day of Featured Group coverage with some of golf’s biggest names as well as Featured Holes coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16. Featured Hole coverage begins at 8:45 a.m.

Justin Rose, who leads the Masters at (-7), will be among the stars in ESPN+ Featured Group coverage on Friday as will three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, former winner Patrick Reed and major champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Also featured will be Tommy Fleetwood, who delighted viewers with an ace on Augusta National’s Par 3 16th hole on Thursday.

Featured Group coverage will include four groups, with two morning groups and two in the afternoon.

In the morning hours on Friday, ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will include:

9:36 a.m. – Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Matt Kuchar

and 10:06 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler

In the afternoon on Friday, Featured Group coverage will have:

1:48 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy

and 2:00 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger and Paul Casey

Full ESPN Masters coverage plans HERE.

The Masters Tournament on ESPN and ESPN+ – Friday, April 9

8:45 a.m. (ET) Holes 4, 5 and 6 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Featured Groups ESPN+ 10 a.m. SportsCenter at the Masters ESPN 10:45 a.m. Amen Corner ESPN+ 11:45 a.m. Holes 15 and 16 ESPN+ 3 p.m. First Round ESPN and ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. First Round (encore) ESPN

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 12.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

