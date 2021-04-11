ESPN+ Featured Groups for Final Round of Masters Tournament

SportsCenter, ESPN.com Continue Reporting from Masters Final Day

On the final day of the 85th Masters Tournament, ESPN+ will again offer a full day of Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage from Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 11, beginning at 10:25 a.m., with four of the top contenders to win the coveted Green Jacket among the players featured.

Justin Rose (-7), who held the Masters lead for the first two days of the Tournament, will be in one of the afternoon Featured Groups along with Marc Leishman (-7), two of four players tied for second behind leader Hideki Matsuyama (-11). Also featured in the afternoon groups will be former Masters champion Jordan Spieth (7th, -5) and Brian Harman (8th, -4).

In the morning hours on Sunday, ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will include:

10:30 a.m . – Paul Casey and Billy Horschel

and 11:00 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English

Tee times for the afternoon Featured Groups:

2:10 p.m. – Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman

and 2:30 p.m. – Justin Rose and Marc Leishman

In addition to the Featured Groups, ESPN+ viewers will be able to watch Featured Holes coverage on ESPN+ of Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16.

SportsCenter reports from the event will continue Sunday as will coverage on ESPN.com.

The Masters Tournament on ESPN+ – Sunday, April 10

Masters Featured Groups 10:25 a.m. – 7 p.m. (ET) ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

