ESPN+ Featured Groups for Third Round of Masters Tournament

SportsCenter, ESPN.com Will Report from the Masters All Weekend

ESPN+ will offer fans a full day of Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage from the third round of the 85th Masters Tournament on Saturday, April 10, from Augusta National Golf Club including following the final group of leader Justin Rose and the groups of several previous Masters winners. ESPN+ feeds begin at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Rose (-7) enters the third round with a one-stroke lead over Will Zalatoris, who is paired with him in the final group. Also featured on ESPN+ will be the group of former Masters champion Jordan Spieth and Bernd Wiesberger. Spieth is tied for fourth, two shots off of Rose’s lead, entering the third round.

Also featured will be groups including former Masters winners Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott.

In the morning hours on Saturday, ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will include:

9:50 a.m . – Adam Scott and Sebastian Munoz

and 10:00 a.m. – Phil Mickelson and Billy Horschel

In the afternoon on Saturday, Featured Group coverage will have:

2:00 p.m. – Jordan Spieth and Bernd Wiesberger

and 2:20 p.m. – Justin Rose and Will Zalatoris

In addition to the Featured Groups, ESPN+ viewers will be able to watch Featured Holes coverage on ESPN+ of Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16.

ESPN+ also will have Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage on the final day of the Masters on Sunday. In addition, SportsCenter reports from the event will continue all weekend as will coverage on ESPN.com.

The Masters Tournament on ESPN+ – Saturday, April 10

Masters Featured Groups 9:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. (ET) ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+ Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 12.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

