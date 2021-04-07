ESPN+ to Follow Defending Champion Dustin Johnson, Former Winners Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson, and Four Other Major Champions in Star-Studded Featured Group Coverage Thursday from Masters Tournament

Traditional Television Coverage on ESPN, ESPN Deportes Starts 3 p.m. ET

ESPN+ will offer fans a full day of Featured Group coverage from the first round of the 85th Masters Tournament on Thursday, April 8, from Augusta National Golf Club with seven major champions, including three Masters winners, in the star-studded groups. The ESPN+ feeds begin at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Defending Masters champion Dustin Johnson, former winners Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson, and major champions Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa will be among the players in the Featured Group coverage on Thursday. Featured Group coverage will include four groups with two morning groups and two in the afternoon.

In addition to the Featured Groups, ESPN+ viewers will be able to watch Featured Holes coverage on ESPN+ of Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16.

In the morning hours on Thursday, ESPN+ Featured Group coverage will include:

10:06 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland

and 10:30 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood and Tyler Strafaci

In the afternoon on Thursday, Featured Group coverage will have:

1:48 p.m. — Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen and Justin Thomas

and 2:00 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa

ESPN+ will have Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage for all for days of the Masters.

ESPN and ESPN Deportes also will present traditional coverage of the first round of the Masters from 3-7:30 p.m. on Thursday as well as SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Full ESPN Masters coverage plans HERE.

The Masters Tournament on ESPN and ESPN+ – Thursday, April 8

8:45 a.m. (ET) Holes 4, 5 and 6 ESPN+ 10 a.m. Featured Groups ESPN+ 10 a.m. SportsCenter at the Masters ESPN 10:45 a.m. Amen Corner ESPN+ 11:45 a.m. Holes 15 and 16 ESPN+ 3 p.m. First Round ESPN and ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. First Round (encore) ESPN

