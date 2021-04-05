ESPN+ Virtual Fan Q&A: UFC’s Jorge Masvidal, Holly Holm

Live Q&A sessions available exclusively to ESPN+ subscribers

Ongoing series will include events with Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay in April, Chris Paul in May, and more

Series previously featured Dana White, Teofimo Lopez, Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway

Exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers, UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will be the featured subjects tomorrow night at the ESPN+ Virtual Fan Q&A starting at 8 p.m. ET. The ESPN+ Virtual Fan Q&A series gives ESPN+ subscribers an opportunity to ask their own questions in a live, virtual session with the top athletes and sports figures who headline the most exciting live events and original content on ESPN+ and premium articles on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Masvidal is preparing for UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2, where he will challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship in the next ESPN+ pay-per-view event on Saturday, April 24.

Previous Virtual Fan Q&A guests include UFC president Dana White, unified lightweight boxing world champion Teofimo Lopez, former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, and ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Upcoming sessions will include NBA all-star and entrepreneur Chris Paul, ESPN NFL Draft senior analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, and more.

Who: Jorge Masvidal and Holly Holm, with UFC host Laura Sanko | Exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers

What: ESPN+ Virtual Fan Q&A | An opportunity for ESPN+ subscribers to ask questions of top athletes and sports figures

When: Tuesday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET | On-demand replay available to stream on ESPN+ on Wednesday, April 7

Where: Live, exclusive access for ESPN+ subscribers: https://plus.espn.com/virtual-qa

Why: A benefit available only to ESPN+ subscribers in addition to the exclusive live events and original content on ESPN+ and premium articles on ESPN.com and the ESPN App

Upcoming ESPN+ Virtual Fan Q&A Sessions:

Mock Draft Q&A

Wednesday, April 21 | 8 p.m. ET

ESPN NFL Draft senior analysts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper, Jr.

Host: ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates

NBA Q&A

Sunday, May 16 | 8 p.m. ET

NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul

Host: ESPN NBA reporter and Countdown host Maria Taylor

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 12.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $13.99/month.

