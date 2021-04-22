espnW Announces Agenda and Speakers for espnW Summit NYC on May 13

The espnW Summit NYC presented by Toyota will be held Thursday, May 13 as a virtual event, streaming live across the espnWevents.com, the ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The one-day event will convene a compelling group of athletes, executives and agents of change for in-depth discussions at the intersection of sports, business, and culture. As with all espnW Summits, movement and wellness will be woven into the virtual experience. The espnW Summit NYC will run from 2 – 6 p.m. ET and registration is free at nyc.espnwsummit.com.

espnW Columnist and ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain will once again serve as event host, joined by powerhouse ESPN talent, including espnW Writer and ESPN Commentator Julie Foudy, SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan, ESPN Senior Writer Mina Kimes, ESPN Commentator and WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike, and Women’s College Basketball and WNBA, Game and Studio Analyst and Sideline Reporter LaChina Robinson. Featured events and panels will include:

Women at the Helm: “Raya and the Last Dragon” featuring screenwriter Adele Lim , producer Osnat Shurer ; moderated by Sarah Spain

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Leadership Doesn’t Have a Look featuring Head Coach Bruce Arians ; Co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz , Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust , and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Maral Javadifar ; moderated by Mina Kimes

A Virtual episode of the hit podcast “ Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy ” with guest UFC Double Champion Amanda Nunes

World-Class Athlete Conversation featuring Paralympic medalist, veteran and Purple Heart recipient Melissa Stockwell ; moderated by Sarah Spain

Sports x Social Justice: Creating Authentic Platforms for Change featuring Jamil Northcutt, Ph. D. ,vice president, player engagement, Major League Soccer; Bethany Donaphin , head of league operations, Women’s National Basketball Association; Anna Isaacson , senior vice president, social responsibility, National Football League; and Danielle Lee , chief fan officer, National Basketball Association; moderated by Elle Duncan

ESPN Films’ “144”: A Conversation About the 2020 WNBA Season Inside the Bubble, Presented by Google featuring executive producer Chiney Ogwumike and LaChina Robinson

Interviews, photos and additional content will be posted to espnW.com throughout the Summit. This year’s experience will again be livestreamed from start to finish and can be viewed by registering at nyc.espnwsummit.com, and via the ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. For more information, follow us on Twitter with @espnW and #espnWsummit.

About espnW

espnW is a global multiplatform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. espnW.com, the brand’s content home, offers total access to female athletes and the sports they play, takes fans inside the biggest events, and captures the biggest trends in sports life/style. espnW also provides a unique point of view on the sports stories that matter most to women and highlights the crossroads of sports and culture. Founded in July 2010, espnW’s content and voices live across digital, television, radio, films, events, educational platforms and social media.

