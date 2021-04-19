Inaugural Real Mountain Bike Competition Begins Today on XGames.com

The first-ever Mountain Bike competition in Real Series history, Real Mountain Bike reconnects the sport of Mountain Bike with X Games for the first time since 2013. Real Mountain Bike invites six of the world’s top riders to produce their best 90-second video parts, capturing their own unique style and competing for X Games medals.

All six original video parts drop today on XGames.com. A full World of X Games episode will air Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC (with an encore on ESPN2 on April 25 at 10 p.m. ET), featuring all six video parts, behind-the-scenes footage and medal ceremonies.

The invited riders are – the Godfather of freeride, Cam Zink; mutli-time Red Bull Rampage and Crankworxx Joyride winner Brandon Semenuk; downhill racer turned freerider, Veronique Sandler; YouTube sensation Danny MacAskill; up-and-coming freeride star DJ Brandt; and Norwegian racer and youngest in the competition, Brage Vestavik.

Rider: Cam Zink | Photo: X Games

Click to View Videos

The six individual Real Mountain Bike athlete segments debut on XGames.com, followed by a one-hour episode on ABC as part of the World of X Games programming. The episode will feature video parts, behind-the-scenes footage, athlete interviews, judge feedback and awarding of the medals. In addition, fans will have a chance to view and vote for their favorite video online. The fan favorite winner will be awarded a $5,000 cash prize.

Additional information on Real Series 2021 competitions will be forthcoming and available on XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for members of the media.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Grace Coryell, ESPN Communications, [email protected], 213-405-4402

Olivia Wilson, ESPN Communications, [email protected], 213-40