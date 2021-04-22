It’s Time to Huddle Up: ACC Network Recaps Spring Football; Previews NFL Draft

As the spring football season winds down and the 2021 NFL Draft looms, ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will air four The Huddle specials surrounding the NFL Draft and the conclusion of ACC spring football season beginning today.

In addition to the four dedicated studio shows, ACCN will carry the ACC’s final spring games on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24. Packer and Durham, ACCN’s news and information morning show, will also have coverage and analysis of spring football and NFL Draft from 7-10 a.m. ET weekdays.

Programming includes:

The Huddle: Coach Speak – Thursday, April 22, 9 p.m. ET

ACC coaches from across the conference, including Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, North Carolina’s Mack Brown, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente, state their case on why they believe their players will find success in the NFL. Kelsey Riggs will host the one-hour special and will be joined by Mark Herzlich and Mark Richt.

The Huddle: Spring Review – Sunday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Host Keley Riggs joins The Huddle team of Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt to breakdown all of the storylines coming out of ACC football’s spring practices and games for this one-hour special.

The Huddle: Featured – Tuesday, April 27, 9:30pm

Days before their lives change forever, ACCN looks back at some of the best and most memorable stories that have made the ACC draftees so successful on and off the field.

The Huddle: Draft Preview – Thursday, April 29, 6 p.m.

ACCN will air an hour-long The Huddle: Draft Preview at 6 p.m. on April 29. Host Kelsey Riggs along with Eric Mac Lain and EJ Manuel will breakdown what will make players successful at the next level. The show will also cover player arrivals and interviews leading into ESPN and ABC’s NFL Draft coverage.

ACC Spring Football Finale This Weekend

The ACC’s spring football schedule concludes this weekend with four games on ACCN, including a tripleheader on Saturday: Georgia Tech (Friday, April 23, 6 p.m.), Boston College (Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m.), Pitt (Saturday, 1 p.m.), North Carolina (Saturday, 3 p.m.).

Date Time (ET) Program/Game Network Thu, Apr 22 9 p.m. The Huddle: Coach Speak ACCN Fri, Apr 23 6 p.m. Georgia Tech Spring Game Wes Durham, Roddy Jones ACCN Sat, Apr 24 11 a.m. Boston College Spring Game Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich ACCN 1 p.m. Pitt Spring Game Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Eric Wood ACCN 3 p.m. North Carolina Spring Game Matt Schick, EJ Manuel ACCN Sun, Apr 25 7 p.m. The Huddle: Spring Review ACCN Tue, Apr 27 9:30 p.m. The Huddle: Featured ACCN Thu, Apr 29 6 p.m. The Huddle: Draft Preview ACCN

