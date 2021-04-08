Join ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Twitter Spaces this Saturday April 10 During UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland

To Sign up for ESPN+ Visit espnplus.com/ufc

During this Saturday afternoon’s UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI VS. HOLLAND, the second ever live UFC event on ABC, join ESPN Insider Ariel Helwani on Twitter Spaces for a live audio conversation.

WHAT: a conversation on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI VS. HOLLAND with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani

WHEN: Saturday, April 10, at 4:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: @arielhelwani

WHO: Ariel will host the conversation and will be joined by special guests.

HOW: Anyone can join as a Listener by clicking on Ariel’s Space at the top of their timeline. Listeners will have the option to see live captions by pressing the Show Captions button.

ABOUT: Spaces is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter. Anyone can join at anytime. The creator of a Space is the Host and up to 11 people (including the Host) can speak in a Space at any given time, with no limit on listeners. Hosts also have the ability to add and remove speakers.

Watch UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs. HOLLAND this Saturday, April 10. The main card will be simulcast on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. The prelims kick off on ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ESPN+ (English and Spanish).

–30–