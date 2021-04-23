Longhorn Network Gives First Look at the Steve Sarkisian Era with Orange-White Spring Game; All Access

Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, will deliver the first look of the Steve Sarkisian era this weekend as Texas hosts its annual Orange-White Spring Game Presented by Living Spaces Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m. CT. LHN will also debut its first installment of All Access with Coach Sark and the Texas football team today.

All Access, LHN’s behind-the-scenes documentary show, returns with a special spring football camp episode today at 5 p.m. The 30-minute show gives unprecedented access and an inside look at the Longhorns and the beginning of the Coach Sark “All Gas, No Brakes” era. The show will feature wired access to Coach Sark and offensive and defensive coordinators Kyle Flood and Pete Kwiatkowski.

Texas GameDay leads coverage of Saturday’s Orange-White Spring Game beginning at noon live from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Host Alex Loeb along with analysts Fozzy Whittaker, Michael Griffin and Sam Acho will preview the game and breakdown all of the storylines coming out of spring practice. The quartet is back postgame for Texas GameDay Final Presented by AT&T 5G to wrap up the day’s coverage with analysis immediately following the game.

Date Time (CT) Program/Game Network Fri, Apr 23 5 p.m. All Access Longhorn Network Sat, Apr 24 Noon Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s HealthCare Longhorn Network 1 p.m. Orange-White Spring Game Presented by Living Spaces Lowell Galindo, Andre Ware, Dawn Davenport Longhorn Network Postgame Texas GameDay Final Presented by AT&T 5G Longhorn Network

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.

