NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC: Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum Host Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry at 8:30 p.m. ET

First Live NBA Game Telecast on ESPN+: Daily Wager Special on ESPN+ and ESPN2

ESPN and ABC platforms will combine to televise a total of ten NBA games over the next six days, including four doubleheaders, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by AT&T 5G and the first live NBA game on ESPN+ as part of the Daily Wager Special alternate presentation.

On the April 17 edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by AT&T 5G, the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum will host the Golden State Warriors and Warriors’ all-time scoring leader Stephen Curry at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning commentator Mike Breen, ESPN NBA analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Rachel Nichols will be on site in Boston. ESPN commentator Marc Kestecher and analyst Jon Barry will call the action over the airwaves on ESPN Radio with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. Ahead of the game, Nichols will interview Curry. Their conversation will air across platforms leading into the game.

NBA Countdown will lead into NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Maria Taylor will host the show with ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hoop Streams PRIMETIME, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will stream on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App starting at 8 p.m. Cassidy Hubbarth hosts the show and will preview the game with ESPN NBA analysts David Jacoby, Ramona Shelburne and Richard Jefferson. Additionally, Nichols will join the show before she serves as reporter for NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC.

Four NBA Doubleheaders on ESPN

ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader action tips off at 7 p.m. as the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid host the second place Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Breen, Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke and reporter Lisa Salters will provide commentary on site from Philadelphia. Kestecher will have the call with analyst P.J. Carlesimo on ESPN Radio beginning at 6:30 p.m. Ahead of the game, Nichols will interview Ben Simmons. On ESPN at 9:30 p.m., the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić visit the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant. Dave Pasch will have the call with Van Gundy.

Hoop Streams will lead into Wednesday’s game action starting at 6:30 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App, hosted by Christine Williamson, Treavor Scales and Arda Ocal.

As previously announced, ESPN+ and ESPN2 will carry Daily Wager Special at 7 p.m. The special is ESPN’s first alternate presentation for an NBA game fully driven by sports betting content. It also marks the first live NBA game on ESPN+. Daily Wager Special will feature commentators from ESPN’s sports betting news and information program, Daily Wager, including sports betting analysts Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum live from ESPN’s Las Vegas studios. In addition, ESPN+ and ESPN2 will carry a Daily Wager Special pregame show 15 minutes before tipoff, as well as a halftime show.

ESPN doubleheader action continues on Friday at 7 p.m. as the 76ers host the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George. Mark Jones and ESPN NBA analyst Vince Carter will provide remote commentary, with Salters reporting on site. Then at 9:30 p.m., the Mavericks host the New York Knicks and Julius Randle. Pasch and ESPN NBA Analyst Richard Jefferson will provide remote commentary.

Saturday on ESPN at 4:30 p.m., the first place Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell will take on the NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and Kyle Kuzma in Los Angeles. Ryan Ruocco and Hall of Famer Hubie Brown will provide remote commentary, with Jorge Sedano reporting on site. NBA Countdown, hosted by Taylor, will lead into the telecast starting at 4 p.m. This game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles market.

Sunday’s doubleheader tips off on ESPN at 1 p.m. as the Knicks host the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson. Ruocco and Burke will call the game remotely, with Malika Andrews reporting on site. Sean Kelley will call the action on ESPN Radio with Carlesimo starting at 12:30 p.m. Next at 3:30 p.m., the Nets visit the Miami Heat with Mark Jones and Jackson providing remote commentary and reporter Israel Gutierrez on site. NBA Countdown will open Sunday’s pregame coverage beginning at noon.

The Monday night doubleheader tips off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, when the Warriors take on the 76ers. Breen, Burke and reporter Salters will provide commentary on site in Philadelphia. The game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the San Francisco market. The Lakers will host the Jazz at 10 p.m., with Pasch and Jackson on the call. This telecast will be subject to blackouts in the Los Angeles market. SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith will open ESPN’s Monday pregame coverage at 7 p.m., featuring special guests and Smith’s unique analysis and insight on the league.

ESPN’s The Jump continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Nichols with a rotating cast of high-profile analysts and reporters including Jefferson, Wojnarowski, Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins, Matt Barnes, Brian Windhorst, Vince Carter, Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne. On Thursday, ahead of the WNBA Draft, special guest and projected No. 1 pick Charli Collier will join the show. On Friday, Nichols’ conversation with Curry will air.

Wednesday on ESPN.com, Kirk Goldsberry highlights the trends, teams and players to watch as the play-in tournament and playoffs approach. On Thursday, Tim Bontemps surveys national NBA media to get a read on where the MVP race stands a month before the season ends. On Friday, Windhorst and Andrew Lopez break down what’s next for former No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball and the Pelicans. Additional NBA content, including this week’s power rankings is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.

Upcoming NBA on ESPN Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Wed, Apr. 14 7:00 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Lisa Salters ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, PJ Carlesimo ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio 9:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Apr. 16 7:00 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mark Jones, Vince Carter, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App 9:30 p.m. NY Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Dave Pasch, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr. 17 4:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers* Ryan Ruocco, Hubie Brown, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Rachel Nichols ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sun, Apr. 18 1:00 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, PJ Carlesimo ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Radio 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Mon, Apr. 19 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors* vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers* Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson ESPN, ESPN App

*Blackout restrictions apply to local market.

