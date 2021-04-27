Notre Dame Football: A Year in the ACC to Air May 3 Exclusively on ACC Network

Notre Dame football’s historic 2020 season will be chronicled with Notre Dame Football: A Year in the ACC, the story of the Fighting Irish’s unprecedented season as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The one-hour documentary will air exclusively on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, on Monday, May 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

For more than 130 years, Notre Dame football has operated as an independent. However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the schedule uncertainties that ensued, the ACC presented an opportunity for the Fighting Irish to play a full 10-game conference schedule – with eligibility to compete in the ACC Football Championship Game for the 2020 season.

Notre Dame Football: A Year in the ACC will feature:

Interviews with head coach Brian Kelly, quarterback Ian Book, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and many more;

Defensive lineman and team captain Daelin Hayes’ impact as a team leader on and off the field

Behind the scenes access surrounding the Fighting Irish’s regular-season game against Clemson

An inside look at how the historic collaboration between the Notre Dame football program and the ACC became a reality in 2020.

Notre Dame finished the season 10-2 overall, including 9-0 in the ACC, played in the ACC Football Championship Game and earned a berth in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, giving the ACC two teams in the Playoff along with Clemson. The Fighting Irish also collected multiple ACC individual awards, including Brian Kelly (ACC Coach of the Year), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ACC Defensive Player of the Year), Kyren Williams (ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year), and Liam Eichenberg (Jacob’s Blocking Trophy).

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.