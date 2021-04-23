Professional Fighters League Returns Tonight in Primetime across ESPN Networks and Streaming Platforms

Anthony Pettis and Clay Collard headline PFL 1 in main event

Lance Palmer, Bubba Jenkins, Natan Schulte, Marcin Held, Movlid Khaybulaev and Lazar Stojadinovic star in PFL 1 main card

PFL’s return begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, then the action continues on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, returns tonight on ESPN2, ESPN3 (Spanish) and ESPN+ in primetime. Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis, one of the most exciting fighters of all-time and former UFC lightweight champion will make his PFL debut against two-sport star and knockout specialist Clay Collard in the main event. The two explosive strikers, Pettis, best remembered for the “Showtime Kick” and Collard, the boxing phenom known as “The 0 Snatcher” for knocking out unbeaten opponents, will face off in an unforgettable matchup.

The co-main event includes two-time PFL lightweight champion Natan Schulte who will begin his mission for a three-peat against Polish leg-lock expert Marcin Held. Schulte has been a force since the PFL launched with an undefeated record over two seasons. Held made his major show debut at just 19 years old and brings a wealth of experience to the cage as he looks to make a name for himself in his first PFL event.

Two-time PFL featherweight champion Lance Palmer will open the main card when he takes on his former wrestling nemesis, Bubba Jenkins. Palmer hasn’t lost in the PFL en route to two million-dollar checks, but he faces Jenkins who beat him on more than one occasion in collegiate wrestling. Palmer has been one of the most dominant featherweights in the world and is ready for all challenges that will help cement him as one of the best 145-pound fighters the sport has seen.

Rounding out the main card, Movlid Khaybulaev will square off with Lazar Stojadinovic. Khaybulaev became a viral media sensation after his 10-second flying knee knockout of Damon Jackson in his PFL debut in 2019. He will face Stojadinovic, a well-rounded fighter who has finished nine of his 14 wins inside the distance.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer and former world champion, Sean O’Connell. He’ll be joined by Hall of Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture and the newest addition to the PFL broadcast team and one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian.

Full Card:

ESPN2 Card

Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Lazar Stojadinovic

Lance Palmer vs. Bubba Jenkins

ESPN+ Card

Brendan Loughnane vs. Sheymon Moraes

Joilton Lutterbach vs. Raush Manfio

Akhmed Aliev vs. Mikhail Odintsov

Chris Wade vs. Anthony Dizy

Jo Sungbin vs. Tyler Diamond

Loik Radzhabov vs. Alexander Martinez

